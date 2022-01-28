Ant Anstead on Girlfriend Renée Zellweger Meeting His Older Kids

Ant Anstead introduced his girlfriend, actress Renée Zellweger, to two of the most important people in his life: his daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15.

“It was great. I mean, Renée’s so personable and so great with people, and they’ve met a few times on FaceTime, so everybody was excited to finally get together,” the 42-year-old told People. “Of course, everybody got on famously. It’s really nice.”

According to the publication, Zellweger had an immediate bond with Anstead’s firstborn. “She and Ren really hit it off. Just as two girls,” the “Radford Returns” star explained. He added, “Amelie’s amazing because she’s so talented and funny, and she has this strand of kindness just running through her. She’s just this really kind, solid human.”

Not only was this the Oscar winner’s first in-person meeting with Amelie and Archie, but it was Anstead’s first time together with all three of his children in more than two years, People reported. The teenagers live with their mother, Anstead’s first wife Louise Storey, in England. They were prevented from visiting the U.S. amid COVID-19 restrictions.

“There were a lot of big firsts for them,” he explained. “New house, seeing Hudson, meeting Ren… It was great.” The father-of-three also shares son Hudson, 2, with his second ex-wife and “Flip or Flop” host Christina Haack.

“My two oldest children got to come over to the USA for the holidays! I am so looking forward to all of us being altogether this Christmas,” the car expert previously told People. “Hudson was just 12 weeks old the last time Amelie and Archie got to see him in person. Then COVID hit and the borders shut down.”

Since the borders closed, the “Wheeler Dealers” host purchased a new house. In June 2021, months after his split from Haack, Anstead announced on Instagram that he bought the fixer-upper in Laguna Beach, California which he affectionately refers to as “Temple.”

Zellweger Previously Met Anstead’s Youngest Child

Zellweger met Anstead’s youngest son months ago, according to a People article from August 2021.

An insider told the outlet, “Even when Renée is around, his son is the center of attention. They do beach outings, go for ice cream and other child-friendly activities.”

And it seems Hudson is bonding with the “Bridget Jones’s Diary” star. “Renée has met his youngest and [he] loves her too,” according to an Us Weekly source. “Renée is so great with kids and it warms Ant’s heart to see her be so good with [him].”

The Couple Met on ‘Celebrity IOU Joyride’

The couple met in June 2021 when Zellweger appeared on Anstead’s discovery+ series, “Celebrity IOU Joyride,” TMZ reported.

That same month, a source explained to People why the duo works. As they said, “Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right. Renée is creative…and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.”

“Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common,” they added. “He’s a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together.”

