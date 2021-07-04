Ant Anstead Spotted With Rumored Girlfriend

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger’s new romance seems to be going strong. Photos from the Daily Mail show the couple together for the first time.

The two were photographed wearing loungewear while hanging out on Anstead’s balcony “seemingly enjoying a lazy morning together on Friday,” according to the outlet. The 42-year-old bought the Laguna Beach house, which he refers to as “The Temple,” in May.

Zellweger was first linked to the car expert in late June, just days after his divorce from HGTV’s Christina Haack was finalized. According to TMZ, they met earlier in the month when the Academy Award-winning actress was a guest on his new show, “Celebrity IOU Joyride.”

TMZ reported the “Bridget Jones’s Diary” star returned to the set after filming finished to drop off work boots for Anstead.

Anstead, who shares son Hudson with Haack, was previously married to Louise Anstead. They have two children – Amelie and Archie. Zellweger was previously married to country singer Kenny Chesney.

Neither Anstead nor Zellweger have commented on their relationship status. Though, after the news broke, he wrote on Instagram, “No matter how bonkers the world gets….. the Temple sanctuary switches off and washes off the crazy…”

Anstead and Zellweger ‘Just Click’

Fans should not expect Anstead and Zellweger to make any public declarations of love, as a source told People, “both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common.”

And that is not the only thing working in their favor – as the source put it, “sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right.”

“Renée is creative..and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her,” explained the source. They added, “He’s a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together.”

Anstead to Host ‘Celebrity IOU’ Spinoff

Romance bloomed on the set of the “Celebrity IOU” spinoff. Jonathan and Drew Scott recently announced Anstead and Christy Lee would co-host the car-themed show.

Anstead’s 52-year-old girlfriend is not the only big name making an appearance. According to the show’s press release, stars Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, Octavia Spencer, James Marsden and Danny Trejo will also be giving back to important people in their lives.

“This six-episode series allows these celebrities to celebrate those who have been integral to their lives and instrumental in helping them get to where they are today,” the show’s announcement said. “In each episode, viewers will hear the inspiring story behind each relationship and why each recipient is deserving of a one-of-a-kind car transformation. In the end, audiences will be just as blown away when each ultimate joyride is revealed.”

Lee revealed on Instagram that the show was filming over recent months. “Celebrity IOU Joyride” is expected to premiere on the streaming service Discovery+ this summer.

