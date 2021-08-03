Ant Anstead Shares Sweet Reunion

Ant Anstead has finally had the reunion he has long-awaited. The “Wheeler Dealers” star was able to visit his older children – daughter Amelie and son Archie – in his home country of England for the first time since borders closed.

Taking to Instagram, Anstead revealed he was able to “get into the UK last week” and has concluded a period of quarantine.

“I’ve been hanging with my kiddos after what has felt like an eternity,” the HGTV star wrote. “Despite the use of technology to get us through, it was an emotional reunion! In a year of set backs, it’s important to count ones blessings! And I am one very blessed chap!”

In May, Anstead bought a house in Laguna Beach, California where he lives with son Hudson, whom he shares custody of with ex-wife Christina Haack.

The 42-year-old has shared some insights into being separated from his older children, regularly sharing screenshots of their video calls. As he wrote in March, “we rely on daily FaceTime and our ‘best friends’ WhatsApp group!”

He previously traveled to the UK in August 2020, documenting the trip on Instagram.

Anstead Has Been Romantically Linked to Actress Renee Zellweger

In his first romance since divorcing Haack, Anstead has been linked to Academy Award-winning actress Renee Zellweger. TMZ first reported the news in June after the pair met on the set of his new show, “Celebrity IOU Joyride.”

While the couple has yet to confirm their relationship, they have been caught enjoying coffee on Anstead’s porch, bike riding together and even kissing on the beach.

And it seems the romance between Anstead and the 52-year-old actress is picking up steam. “Renee is already moving things into Ant’s house,” an Us Weekly source told the publication. “He adores her and makes her feel safe.”

The insider continued, “Renee has met his youngest and [he] loves her too. Renee is so great with kids and it warms Ant’s heart to see her be so good with [him].”

Anstead Is Hosting ‘Celebrity IOU’ Spinoff

Zellweger is just one of the celebrities being featured on the upcoming “Celebrity IOU” spinoff, “Celebrity IOU Joyride.”

“The Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott announced they are producing the new series hosted by Anstead and “car guru” Christy Lee.

“This six-episode series allows these celebrities to celebrate those who have been integral to their lives and instrumental in helping them get to where they are today,” the press release said. “In each episode, viewers will hear the inspiring story behind each relationship and why each recipient is deserving of a one-of-a-kind car transformation. In the end, audiences will be just as blown away when each ultimate joyride is revealed.”

The new Discovery+ series will also feature Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, Octavia Spencer, James Marsden and Danny Trejo gifting new wheels to loved ones. It is set to premiere on August 23.

