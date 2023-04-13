HGTV Stars Unite for the ‘Barbiest Build’ in ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’ First Look

HGTV’s biggest stars are learning that life in plastic really is fantastic in the first look at “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.”

“The world got its groove back when HGTV brought the ‘Brady Bunch’ house back to life,” the preview states, referencing the 2019 series “A Very Brady Renovation.” “Now, the time has come for the biggest, boldest, most Barbiest build of all playtime.”

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge | Official Trailer | Max

The series will see host Ashley Graham star “alongside the largest HGTV team ever assembled,” as eight teams of HGTV stars transform a Southern California home into “a real, life-sized Barbie dreamhouse,” the trailer teases.

“The teams will overhaul areas of the home with an era-specific style, such as an early 1960s atomic age kitchen, a ‘70s disco vibe for Ken’s Den and a main bedroom decked out in ‘80s glam,” according to the series description.

In the clip, Graham arrives in a pink convertible. As she quips, “Hello there team, how do you like my ride?”

HGTV previously announced in a press release that the teams include Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate”; Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Antonia Lofaso of “Beachside Brawl”; Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab”; Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin of “Farmhouse Fixer”; Christina Hall and James Bender of “Christina on the Coast”; Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block”; Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home”; and Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams of “Luxe for Less.”

At the end of “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge,” one Barbie fan will win the chance of a lifetime to stay in the newly renovated home. As the sneak peek teases, “Get ready for the renovation event you never knew you needed.”

‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’ Will Arrive Ahead of the Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Film

A premiere date for the four-part series has not yet been announced, but the trailer assures it will arrive “just in time for the blockbuster movie.” The upcoming “Barbie” film, directed by Greta Gerwig, is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

“By aligning two admired brands – HGTV and Mattel’s Barbie – and mobilizing the power of the best-in-class portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery, ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’ will deliver a unique, visually stunning payoff for millions of fans who want to see their favorite HGTV stars bring a treasured childhood icon to life,” HGTV’s Head of Content Loren Ruch said in a press release.

HGTV Plans on a Pink Carpet Event

It remains to be seen if Ken or Barbie will step foot into the new dreamhouse, with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling taking on the iconic roles in the new film.

“We’re still finalizing talent involvement, but we have plans to do a pink carpet event to wrap up the end of the series,” Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer of U.S. Networks Group at Warner Bros. Discovery, told Variety in March 2023. “We don’t have the exact list of who is going to be involved, but we are working very closely with our partners at the at the film group to get them involved.”

