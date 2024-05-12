‘Bargain Block’ Cast Stuns Fans With Awards Show Looks

HGTV stars Keith Bynum, Evan Thomas, and Shea Whitfield celebrated their show, “Bargain Block” at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday, May 11, and fans were blown away by the trio of red carpet looks.

“Last night was fantastic!! We are so proud of our second @glaad nomination for Bargain Block. We work every day to make sure the show is as true to our life and our experience as it can possibly be, and that we represent ourselves in our truest form. It’s awesome to see someone realize how powerful that can be. We hope to continue our journey and maybe inspire a few people along the way! Love you all, hope you have a fabulous Sunday! And thank you to the amazing [network executive] @lizbrach for every bit of love and commitment you pour into this show. We wouldn’t be here without you,” Bynum captioned a May 12 Instagram post.

Fans Are Thrilled to See Shea Whitfield Joining Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas

While the “Bargain Block” team did not win their award (for Outstanding Reality Program, losing out to Bravo’s “Family Karma”), Bynum, Thomas, and Whitfield all dressed looked like winners. Bynum and Thomas wore sparkling suits in gold and silver, respectively, with matching black pants and shoes, while Whitfield sported a white dress with silver sparkles. Whitfield’s look was complete with shoulder pads and long, flowing sleeves, slicked-back hair in a bun, gold jewelry, and a red lip.

Fans of the trio took to Bynum’s comment section to share their thoughts on the awards show looks.

“Congratulations! Those outfits are 🔥 🔥 🔥 you all are the best 👏 ❤️ 😍,” one user wrote.

“You boys clean up pretty good. She is ALWAYS beautiful!😉 🥰,” another fan added.

“Beautiful 🙌 and Happy Mother’s Day to Shea,” a third fan shared.

“Woowee! Y’all look great all dressed up!” another fan wrote.

“We’re proud of our little show! Proud of its positivity, inclusivity, and its representation!” Thomas added in a comment.

“I am so proud to be a member of a show that displays inclusion, acceptance, and love for all! Love you @emuralit & @keithbynum_ 🥰,” Whitfield wrote in agreement.

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Finished First New Orleans House

While Bynum and Thomas still call Detroit home, they have been hard at work on a series of renovation projects in New Orleans as a part of their upcoming spinoff mini-series “Bargain Block New Orleans”. In a May 6 Instagram post, Bynum confirmed the couple had completed their first home in the area.

“Our first house in New Orleans is complete and we are very happy to see how beautifully it turned out. This place had been abandoned since hurricane Ida and needed a lot of love. Most of the house was rebuilt because of severe foundation failure and water damage but we preserved the front façade to keep the charm which I love so much. We also found some friendly bees and rehomed them, that was very fun!” Bynum wrote of the completed renovation.

He included before, during, and after shots of the home makeover along with photos and videos of the “Bargain Block” camera crew donning full beekeeper suits to protect themselves during the rehoming Bynum wrote about in his caption.

READ NEXT: Fans Fear ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Over For Good After Jonathan Knight’s Cryptic Post