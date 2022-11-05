HGTV Announces the Future of ‘Bargain Block’

Fans hoping for a third season of “Bargain Block” just got their wish. HGTV announced the series starring Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas will return with 10 new episodes in Summer 2023.

The series follows the renovation experts and partners, with the help of real estate expert Shea Hicks-Whitfield, on their mission to restore Detroit neighborhoods.

They “will buy multiple rundown and abandoned houses on a single block, take them down to the studs, and create affordable, stylish and fully furnished homes that are ideal for first-time homebuyers,” according to a press release.

Bynum, a designer, and Thomas, a carpenter, rose to fame when “Bargain Block” premiered in January 2021. They went on to compete in season 3 of “Rock the Block.”

“‘Bargain Block’ fans tell me everyday how much they enjoy this series,” HGTV Executive Loren Ruch said in a press release. “Keith, Evan and Shea’s passion for revitalizing homes in Detroit shines in every episode as they turn forgotten properties into uniquely beautiful homes that feature Evan’s craftsmanship and Keith’s remarkable custom art and design style. They’re on a mission to improve more neighborhoods and we’ll help them get there with this new 10-episode order.”

The couple turned to Detroit, loving that they could feel the difference they were making, Bynum explained in a previous press release.

He said, “There’s a sense of pride and urgency. We’re all in this together and we’re trying to build the best community that we can. And I love that.”

Thomas added that they do much of their own work to keep costs down.

“Keith and Evan are committed not only to renovating homes but to upgrading entire neighborhoods in the city that I love,” Hicks-Whitfield, a Detroit native, explained in a press release. “It’s a pleasure to support any effort to make owning a beautiful, custom and affordable home a reality for residents of Detroit.”

’Bargain Block’ Is a Hit

The series has been a proven success. As HGTV reported, the second season garnered more than 18 million viewers and ranked among the top three non-news programs for upscale audiences between the ages of 25 and 54 years old.

“It is really crazy to think about,” Bynum told Out in August 2022. “We were at Pride and you see like a million people at once and that is really overwhelming. The fact that 20 times that have seen our show is kind of overwhelming.”

Keith Bynum Opens up About Wedding Plans

The engaged couple has been together for nearly 10 years with no clear signs of walking down the aisle. In August 2022, they spoke with Out about their eventual nuptials.

“I’m going to have to do it before we can’t…that’s terrifying,” Bynum told the publication. “We are really, really swamped. I don’t want it to be an afterthought. I want to have the time to put it together like we want. I don’t want it to be big or crazy, but I want it to be memorable and special. At this point in Texas, it’s common law after seven years, so technically we’re married if we go by the South rules.”

