‘Bargain Block’ Stars Reach Big Decision on Becoming Parents

Though “Bargain Block” quipster Keith Bynum would be a natural at telling dad jokes, the HGTV star has revealed that becoming a dad is not in the cards for him.

While answering a series of fan questions in his Instagram Stories on October 29, 2024, Bynum replied honestly to one person who asked whether he and his fiancé (and “Bargain Block” co-star) Evan Thomas plan to have children one day.

“Evan and I definitely don’t want kids,” Bynum said in a brief video. “We make a joke quite often that we don’t need kids; we have dozens of contractors to wrangle. So, karmically, the universe has given us that.”

Bynum’s definitive answer is a departure from his thoughts on the topic shared a year prior, in August 2023, when he said told TV Insider that being an “uncle” to co-star Shea Hicks-Whitfield‘s son Beau and being a dog dad was enough for the time being, but that he was open to having his own children “one day.”

“I’m fine with this uncle role,” he said at the time. “We have our little dog, Belle. For right now, that’s all we can handle. Beau is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen, but it adds a level of complexity to a person’s life that I’m not quite mentally prepared for at the moment. Maybe one day. Not today.”

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Relish Their Roles as ‘Uncles’ to Shea Hicks Whitfield’s Son

Though Bynum and Evans may have decided not to raise their own kids, they love having two-year-old Beau part of their chosen family.

“They’re like my baby brothers-slash-uncles to Beau,” Hicks Whitfield told PrideSource in February, recalling how supportive Bynum and Evans were while Beau was undergoing treatment for childhood cancer.

“Keith and Evan have been super supportive to our family, and Beau has benefited directly from their presence in his life,” she told the outlet. “Beau’s uncles maintained a consistent connection through regular check-ins on his health, providing myself and my husband ‘couples time’ by babysitting Beau, and they have always extended themselves to be there when Beau needs them. Their presence through that process was a true blessing, and they continue to be positive adults in Beau’s life.”

Fans have swooned over the periodic photos Bynum has shared of himself with Beau, including one featuring the two of them in cowboy hats, taken during a first birthday photo shoot that he called “one of the funniest days ever!!!”

Bynum shared a group photo in November 2022, calling Beau “the most precious baby.” And in April 2023, he shared another group photo of himself with Thomas, Beau and his parents.

Bynum wrote on that post, “Getting to see Beau James is just about the best thing ever!! Love this kid, I can’t believe how big he’s getting”

‘Bargain Block’ Stars Also Love Being Dog Dads to 12-Year-Old Pup Belle

Bynum and Thomas are doting dads to their rescue pup, Belle, who makes frequent appearances on their social media accounts and sometimes on their show.

“We rescued Belle back in Colorado in 2015 or ’16,” Bynum told his followers in another Instagram Story on October 29. “She was three-ish at the time, so she’s about to turn 12.”

Belle moved with the couple to Detroit in 2017, where they renovate dilapidated neighborhoods, and has accompanied them to New Orleans, where they completed home renovations for their fall 2024 spinoff, “Bargain Block: New Orleans.”

Though Detroit remains their home base, Bynum also revealed in his October 29 Stories that they plan to return to the Big Easy in January 2025 to start a new batch of renovations. He did not say whether HGTV will film their newest projects there.

Bynum told another follower that they typically have five to 10 renovation projects in the works at any given time; their current work load, he said, consists of five homes in Detroit.