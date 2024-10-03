‘Bargain Block’ Stars Hope to Follow in Famous Couple’s Footsteps

Since the 2021 debut of their hit show, “Bargain Block,” Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum have become one of HGTV‘s most popular couples. As they map out their future, they’re drawing inspiration from another couple who skyrocketed to fame on the network: Chip and Joanna Gaines.

On October 2, 2024, Bynum posted a social media photo with Thomas at the Gaines’ Magnolia Silos, a shopping and food destination in Waco, Texas, that attracted nearly 900,000 tourists in 2023, per the Waco Tribune-Herald — and potentially more who didn’t get officially counted.

During a trip to Texas, where Bynum was raised, he posted that they “had to visit the mothership to refuel,” alluding to the Gaines’ reputation as king and queen of home renovation. The couple’s hit show “Fixer Upper,” catapulted them to fame in 2014 and inspired a hugely profitable business that now includes their own cable network, Magnolia, as well as uber-successful product lines and their Waco tourist destination.

It’s a model that Bynum said he and Thomas hope to emulate, envisioning a “little Keith and Evan version” one day in Detroit.

Fans React to ‘Bargain Block’ Stars’ Magnolia-Inspired Goals

The Gaines transformed a vacant Waco lot with two empty silos that they’d long dreamed of bringing back to life and held its grand opening in 2015, continually expanding for the next several years, per People, to include Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Table restaurant, the Magnolia Press, a food truck park, specialty shops, hotel and more.

Revitalizing historic spaces like the Gaines did with The Silos is a mission close to the “Bargain Block” stars’ hearts, given that they renovate dilapidated homes — and entire blocks — in Detroit on their show.

In Bynum’s post, he wrote, “We’re so excited to see @magnolia and feel the amazing energy here to develop somewhat forgotten business districts into thriving business hotspots. The silos district is so aspirational. One day Detroit will have its own little Keith and Evan version. #goals #happy #texas”

Many fans commented that they are excited about Thomas and Bynum’s big dreams, including one who wrote on Instagram, “Can’t wait to see it when you guys build it ❤️❤️❤️❤️😝😝😝❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Another chimed in, “Yes to a Detroit version!!”

“It’s a great place Jo and Chip have created, truly magical,” someone else commented. “It can be your inspiration, you guys can do anything. 👏”

Evan Thomas & Keith Bynum Are Slowly Building Their Mini-Empire

When the fourth season of “Bargain Block” premiered on September 4 — airing after the season premiere of “Unsellable Houses” — Thomas and Bynum’s return to the airwaves helped give HGTV its highest Wednesday night ratings in two years, according to a press release from the network.

Building on that success, they have begun expanding their business and brand in multiple ways, including their NINE Design + Homes website and Detroit retail location, where available decor includes original art by Bynum and photography by Thomas.

In late July, the couple unveiled their NINE Collection at the Las Vegas Market, with 1,000 items they designed, from furniture to decor.

And in Bynum’s post from Magnolia, he said that they were in the midst of “working on a photography series of Texas and it’s been incredible so far.”