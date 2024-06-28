‘Bargain Block’ Stars Reveal Major Physical Transformations: ‘Slim & Trim’

Popular HGTV stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas aren’t just transforming homes in Detroit and New Orleans for their next season of “Bargain Block.” Turns out they’ve been actively transforming themselves, too.

On June 27, 2024, Bynum posted before-and-after Instagram photos of himself and Thomas, revealing the results of a six-month health journey they’ve been on together. Their reveal drew lots of encouraging words from fans, who had already begun taking notice of a change in their appearances on social media.

“Over the last six months Evan and I have been on a journey to eat healthier and exercise more,” Bynum wrote in the caption. “Swipe to see the picture that kinda woke us up! From new years to now, Evan is down around 45 pounds and I am down about 20.”

Evan Thomas Says ‘Lifting and Lots of Protein’ Helped He & Keith Bynum Shed Unwanted Pounds

Though “Bargain Block” has always been set in Detroit, where Bynum and Thomas rejuvenate neighborhoods by restoring and re-selling dilapidated houses, the couple has also been filming a spin-off series in New Orleans, which will premiere in the fall of 2024 alongside their flagship show.

Trying to slim down while working in New Orleans has had its advantages, Bynum revealed in his post.

“I will say, working in New Orleans during what would have been a sleepy winter up north really helped shaped us up,” he wrote. “We were more active than ever this winter and I’m glad for it! #tastytreatsnolongerabound #gettinhealthy”

But he later admitted the temptation to eat local cuisine was tough sometimes. When a fan asked Bynum how they “ate healthier and less in New Orleans,” he replied, “hahaha was hard beyond belief lol”

As for how they managed to lose that much weight in just six months, Thomas told another inquisitive fan, “tracking macros and going to the gym consistently. Check out apps like myfitnesspal to help with tracking calories/macros. All comes down to diet really to lose weight, but lifting and lots of protein help preserve muscle mass so you don’t shrivel too much lol.”

Fan Reactions to ‘Bargain Block’ Stars’ Weight Loss Range From Congratulatory to Concerned

Fans and friends flooded Bynum’s post with reactions, stunned and impressed with the couple’s results.

One fan wrote, “Serving slim & trim!! Congrats on the successful journey! 🔥❤️😍”

Another viewer commented, “How wonderful! I can see the change in your faces. And, I love the smiles. Healthier looks good on you! Can’t wait for the new season. 👏

Someone else wrote, “That’s awesome! You two are so adorable. I’m not saying that in a condescending kind of way, I’m saying it in a mom way 😅😉🙂.”

The couple’s friend and fellow HGTV star, Jenny Marrs, also chimed in, writing, “Congrats guys! You always look great! ❤️”

In recent days, multiple fans noted a changed in Thomas’s appearance and said so in other Instagram posts, with some complimenting the star and others expressing concern for his well-being.

One impressed fan wrote, “Someone looks svelte & trim 🔥” and another commented, “Dude!! You are looking 🔥🔥”

But others expressed a bit of concern, including many referring to Thomas looking “exhausted” or tired.

One fan quipped, “Hope your well, looking very thin🤗” while someone else warned, “Don’t get too skinny!”

“Bargain Block” and its New Orleans spin-off are expected to premiere on HGTV in the fall of 2024.