HGTV Announces ‘Battle on the Beach’ Season 3 Premiere Date & New Twist

“Battle on the Beach” is back with six all-new episodes! HGTV announced season 3 of its hit competition series premieres on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

As always, Taniya Nayak of “Build it Forward,” Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab” return to coach three new pairs of “up-and-coming home renovators,” the network announced in a press release.

This season’s teams are “married couple Ryan and Kelsey Mansingh of Uniontown, Ohio; friends Ashley Basnight and Steve Lewis of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and friends Ben Argall and Pete Meldrum of the Upper Peninsula, Michigan,” according to an HGTV press release.

Over the course of six weeks, the duos will face off as they transform three seaside properties in Gulf Shores, Alabama. This marks the competition series’ return to its season 1 destination; filming last season in Surfside Beach, Texas. They will each be equipped with a $90,000 budget, a $10,000 increase from last season.

But, in a twist, the duos will not be remodeling identical homes this season.

“All three properties have two bedrooms and two bathrooms, yet they are not identical,” HGTV explained in a press release. “One house is 200-square-feet larger than the others, so the teams will go head-to-head in a kick-off challenge to determine which property they will overhaul.”

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler return for the second year as judges, deciding which teams win the weekly challenges. They stepped into the roles previously held by Mina Starsiak Hawk and Mike Holmes in the series’ freshman outing.

In the end, the “Renovation Island” stars will join “a team of local real estate experts” to appraise the houses, HGTV explained in a press release. The team behind the property with the most added value will walk away the champions with the $50,000 grand prize.

In the season premiere, the teams will make over the kitchen and dining room in renovations that will “set the tone for each waterfront property’s facelift,” HGTV teased in a press release. The network added that throughout the season they will “take the living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms and outdoor spaces in the underwhelming beachfront digs from dull to dreamy.”

HGTV Renewed ‘Battle on the Beach’ in February 2023

HGTV announced on its website the renewal of “Battle on the Beach” in February 2023.

Celebrating the news, Victoria shared an Instagram carousel with her fellow coaches. “Me and my buddies are back and ready to battle it out,” she wrote on February 7, 2023. “#BattleontheBeach season 3 is on and I can’t wait to pose 500 times with these cuties and to have so many horrible hair days. Worth it.”

The competition series has become an HGTV fan-favorite since its 2021 debut. The network reported the first two weeks of season 2 garnered more than 14 million viewers.

“HGTV fans love Battle on the Beach because it brings some of their favorite network stars together to compete in a fun and entertaining way,” HGTV Executive Loren Ruch said in a June 2022 press release. “Plus, the beachfront surroundings and seaside-inspired designs make it the perfect way to enjoy all the summer vibes.”

Alison Victoria Is the Reigning Champion

Victoria is the reigning champion, helping guide married couple Paige and Corey Cyr of Ft. McMurray, Alberta, Canada to the season 2 win.

The Baeumlers announced in the finale that they raised their home’s value from $515,000 to $789,800. “I’ve lost every competition show until now and I couldn’t be more proud to win it with Corey and Paige,” Victoria said of the win. “They deserved it.”

Pennington is the only one left “fighting for his first victory,” as HGTV teased in a press release. In season 1, Nayak’s team of Kerry and David Kersh earned the top spot.

