‘Battle on the Beach’ Winner Revealed: Season 4 Finale Recap

HGTV’s hit show “Battle on the Beach” season 4 is officially in the books. After six weeks of competition, the three teams of designers were given one final chance to finish the exteriors and add the finishing touches to their coastal Oak Island, North Carolina homes before the final judging. The stakes couldn’t be higher for the three mentors — Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington, and Alison Victoria — as each of them has won one previous season, making the season 4 victor the first to two.

It was anybody’s game going into the finale, with the weekly win scores all tied up. Judges Bryan and Sarah Baeumler gave Team Ty’s Kristin and Chyenne the kitchen and bonus room wins, while Team Taniya’s Samantha and Sean took home the main suite and guest suite wins, and Team Alison’s Brandon and Teresa won the living room and bunk room challenges.

So who won “Battle on the Beach” season 4? Read ahead for a full recap of the finale episode.

MAJOR SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Battle on the Beach” season 4 episode 7, “Finale Shell-ebration” (July 15, 2024). Do not read ahead if you do not want the season 4 winners spoiled.

‘Battle on the Beach’ Finale Recap

The episode began with mentors Taniya, Ty, and Alison telling their teams that their final weekly challenge would be to complete their home’s exterior spaces. While the winners would get a $3,000 cash prize, all three duos would have to be ready, as one day after the exterior judging, a panel of local real estate experts would come in for the final home appraisals and to award the winning team a $50,000 cash prize.

The teams then set off working. Brandon and Teresa opted to stain their porch space, though Alison warned them to make sure they hit the entire porch, including the staircase that stretches down into the beach. Kristin and Chyenne opted to make their outside a dining area, with a table and chairs as well as a grill. Samantha and Sean had a second porch, an advantage over their competitors. They opted to make that second porch an outdoor kitchen and painted the home blue.

During the exterior challenge, the teams were given a chance to shop for additional pieces at a local salvage yard, with a $250 bonus to use on their shopping spree. Alison reminded the other teams that no bright lights were allowed in the homes’ exteriors per Oak Island building codes, as they could discourage turtles from laying their eggs on the beach at night.

As the challenge went on, Samantha surprised Sean by suggesting they add a nursery to their home in the eleventh hour. Soon after pitching this, she revealed she didn’t actually want a nursery, but that she was pregnant with their second child. By the end of the challenge, all three teams finished up their exterior spaces, with some taking their mentor’s advice and others disregarding the tips given.

After the Baeumlers came in to judge the exteriors, they awarded the final weekly win of the season to Samantha and Sean from Team Taniya. Then, after a final day of touch-ups, it was time for the local real estate experts to come in for the final judging.

Since the three homes had different starting appraisal values, the win was given to the team that raised their home’s value by the highest percentage, with the final figures being 25.01%, 31.34%, and 47%. The winners of “Battle on the Beach” season 4 are Team Taniya’s Samantha and Sean.

Taniya Nayak Reacts to Winning ‘Battle on the Beach’ Season 4

Nayak spoke about Samantha and Sean’s win with HGTV after the finale wrapped. “I feel like my team brought it with the design ideas. They brought it with their execution. They brought it with fitting the demographic of the area, adding value to the house significantly,” Nayak said. “They took advantage of the views. They really took into consideration family, all different aspects of how you use that space, whether you’re with a bunch of girlfriends, as a couple, or with a large family. They just thought it all through and somehow my team — who only did one home in three years — managed to pull off this incredible winning renovation in six weeks with $100,000.”

When asked about a favorite design element, Nayak added, “I was blown away by the shell fireplace. As a mentor and a designer — I’ve been a designer for more than 23 years — I can’t believe I never thought of that before. I’m so disappointed we didn’t win, because I felt like it really spoke to the area. It was different, it was cool.”

READ NEXT: Mina Starsiak Hawk Stresses Importance of Family Amid Rift With Mother