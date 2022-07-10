HGTV Crowns the Winners of ‘Battle on the Beach’ Season 2

“Battle on the Beach” has crowned its new winners! The second season of HGTV’s renovation competition ended with one final challenge, last-minute touches and a final walkthrough.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 2 of “BATTLE ON THE BEACH.”

Set in Surfside Beach, Texas, the series follows “three skilled teams of up-and-coming home renovators who, coached by celebrated mentors and design experts Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria, will work tirelessly to complete weekly renovation challenges in the three 1,500-square-foot seaside homes – each within a tight $80,000 renovation budget,” HGTV announced in a press release. The team that most increases their house’s appraisal value will walk away with the $50,000 grand prize.

Nayak worked with father-and-son duo Roosevelt and Brandyn Chambers of St. Louis, Missouri, who won the kid’s room challenge. Victoria mentored married couple Paige and Corey Cyr of Ft. McMurray, Alberta, Canada, who won the kitchen and living room challenges. Pennington partnered with friends Wally Remaley of Dallas, Texas and Jacqueline Matoza of Las Vegas, Nevada, who won the main suite and guest suite challenges.

This season also featured “Renovation Island” stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler as judges.

So did Team Pennington, Victoria or Nayak win?

Paige & Corey Cyr of Team Victoria Won

In the end, Team Victoria’s Paige & Corey Cyr earned the highest appraisal value to walk away with the grand prize.

Before announcing the winners, the Baeumler revealed each house was originally valued at $515,000. The Cyrs raised that value to $789,800.

“We won, I’m so excited,” Paige cheered after the big win. “We won. We won.”

Their mentor added, “I’ve lost every competition show until now and I couldn’t be more proud to win it with Corey and Paige. They deserved it.” This is her second season as mentor on “Battle on the Beach” and she previously competed on two seasons of “Rock the Block.”

The Other Homes Were Appraised for More Than $700,000

While they did not reveal who took home second and third place, the remaining houses were appraised for $720,800 and $769,200.

“I’m glad it’s over,” Team Pennington’s Remaley explained after his loss. “It’s exhausting, it’s a lot of work. It’s a short time frame. Would I do it again? Absolutely, but I need a vacation.”

The “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” star added in a confessional, “I think we were this close to winning it and that’s what hurts the most. But I’m happy for the Canadians, they did do an awesome job.”

The father-and-son duo is also excited to return home.

“I’m very proud of the house that we put together,” Roosevelt said. His son added, “It was a great experience out here, but we’re ready to go home and ready to kick some butt on some of the projects we have next.”

The “Build it Forward” star said, “They didn’t win this competition but they took a bunch of huge risks and they ended up with a beautiful product. They should be super proud because I know I am.”

