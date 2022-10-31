The Napier Family Ventures to Colorado for HGTV Show

Erin and Ben Napier just wrapped up a family trip to Colorado, meeting up with fellow HGTV hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs and their kids to finalize renovations for season 2 of “Home Town Takeover” in Fort Morgan. It’s been three months since the couples surprised residents in person with the announcement their hometown had been chosen for the show. A lot has happened in since; here’s what they’ve been up to…

The Napiers Made Their Latest Colorado Trip a Family Affair

Ben and Erin Napier have spent a lot of time on the road in recent weeks, including a quick trip to New Mexico. Then they headed to Fort Morgan, where they’ve been helping with projects and staging big reveals filmed for “Home Town Takeover,” set to air on HGTV in the spring of 2023.

The Napiers brought their young daughters to Colorado for the big announcement back in July and had them in tow again for their most recent trip. On October 28, Erin posted two Instagram photos at the tail end of their latest stay. One photo showed Erin and Ben in front of an old pickup truck, which has become their signature mode of transportation on their shows, and the other was of their girls — five-year-old Helen and 17-month-old Mae — looking down at the famous Red Rocks Ampitheater near Denver.

After managing the first season of “Home Town Takeover” themselves in Watumpka, Alabama, they realized how time-consuming it was to renovate a whole town away from home. So, for season 2, they asked Jenny and Dave Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous” to team up with them on the project in Fort Morgan, which they said would include 18 renovation projects.

On October 29, Dave posted a photo of the Napiers with him and his wife, Jenny, together in the town they’ve been busy fixing up.

“We are beyond proud of all the work being done and truly cannot wait to share the incredible stories with you all,” he wrote.

Both couples brought their kids to Colorado for the latest round of renovations and filming. The Napiers have made it clear in interviews that they never travel without their daughters if they’re going to be gone for more than two nights. And Jenny posted earlier in the fall about how hard it was to leave her five kids at home in Bentonville, Arkansas, while she and Dave spent long weeks working in Colorado.

In an October 25 Instagram post of her and Dave’s kids in Fort Morgan, Jenny wrote, “Having our kiddos here to see all of the work we’ve been doing and meet the families we have had the joy of working with has been so very good for my heart.”

‘Home Town Takeover’ Renovations Are Nearly Done

On October 31, Ben posted a couple of photos — and a video excerpt — of him and Erin filming in Fort Morgan. The video showed him and Erin riding on the highway in their old pickup, with her laughing about whether or not it would be able to go fast enough.

In the caption, Ben wrote, “My #HomeTown might be Laurel, MS, but I’m missing the colder weather and winds out on the high plains in Fort Morgan, CO. I guess I’ve got #FoMo. Swipe all the way over, you can see a sneak peek of some footage from #HomeTownTakeover season 2!! Don’t tell @hgtv”

When Andrew Stieb, Executive Director of the Fort Morgan Area Chamber of Commerce, appeared on local radio station KFTM in late September, he revealed that most of the HGTV renovations for “Home Town Takeover” were slated to be completed by the end of October and that the affected businesses are now preparing for what they hope will be an onslaught of visitors after the show airs in 2023.

“I mean, this is incredible for them to be on the center stage nationally,” he said. “Millions and millions of people will watch this show and many of those people will flock to Fort Morgan to see it firsthand.”

On October 25, the town of Fort Morgan held a rally with the HGTV stars at the newly-renovated Glenn Miller Park, named after the 1930s big band leader and the town’s most famous former resident. HGTV filmed it as the last big reveal of the show, with a live local band and free food. The stars took photos with multiple attendees who shared their pics on social media.

Other projects the couples have worked on, in addition to renovating the homes of multiple deserving townspeople, include a total makeover of a family-run ice cream shop and the renovation of the annex at the Queen Lounge.

HGTV employed many local construction crews, artisans and designers to help with all of the projects, and the network also brought in some of its own talent to pitch in. “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington helped with the ice cream shop makeover in September, and Page Turner of “Fix My Flip” was on-hand to unveil the new signage and landscaping at the town’s 100-year-old Rainbow Bridge, according to the Fort Morgan Times.

While most projects are completed, the Napiers and Marrs will likely be back to Fort Morgan to check in on the townspeople they worked with and promote the show in early 2023.