Ben & Erin Napier’s Fun New Mexico Getaway: Inside the HGTV Stars’ Trip

Erin and Ben Napier just took a little time away from the Mississippi hometown they’ve made famous by taking a quick weekend trip to New Mexico. HGTV‘s “Home Town” stars were there for a speaking event but managed to squeeze some sweet couple time and fun sightseeing into their trip.

Erin & Ben Napier Were Invited to Lecture on Revitalizing Small Towns

Erin and Ben headed to New Mexico because they were the featured speakers in the Jack Maddox Distinguished Lecture Series at the University of the Southwest on October 22, 2022. The college is located in Hobbs, just four miles from the Texas border, but the lecture took place on the local high school’s campus.

The JF Maddox Foundation regularly brings in nationally-renowned guests to speak about community building; past guests have included basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove, author Malcolm Gladwell and TV personality Mike Rowe.

Ben and Erin were asked to speak about how to revitalize small towns since they have lots of experience doing just that in Laurel, Mississippi. The foundation’s Chief Operating Officer, David Reed, said their evening talk would focus on community pride, revitalization, and economic development ideas using “creativity, authenticity, and imagination.”

After their free lecture, Erin and Ben signed their books for attendees, including their 2018 memoir, Make Something Good Today, and Erin’s new children’s book, The Lantern House.

But before their lecture, the Napiers spent the day in town — including having breakfast at a local Mexican grill, La Parilla, and posing for a photo in their booth.

Erin & Ben Napier Stopped at National Park on Rare Getaway

Erin and Ben got to spend part of the day sightseeing in New Mexico. Erin posted a series of photos from Carlsbad Caverns National Park, including a shot of Ben kissing her cheek in front of the stone sign at the park and another of her pointing to a cactus growing out of the ground. The national park, which includes 119 underground caves, is a little over an hour drive from Hobbs.

She wrote, “We didn’t hike or anything, but it’s something … (we saw a real cactus out here and also a tumbleweed woah)”

A fan commented, “Yeah, those boots are not made for hiking :)” and Erin replied, “we were limited by the carry on bag!”

When someone asked whether the couple was traveling in their refurbished Airstream trailer, Ben responded, “no ma’am, but I wish we were in it!”

And arguably the most amusing exchange on the post occurred when a fan wondered if she was seeing a little tattoo on Erin’s ankle above her boots. Erin’s own mother, Karen Rasberry, answered for her: “absolutely not.”

The quick getaway was a bit of an anomaly for the Napiers, who rarely travel together without their daughters — four-year-old Helen and 17-month-old Mae. In August, Erin told the hosts of the “Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books” podcast that she and Ben don’t go on many trips alone now that they have young kids.

“If we travel, if it’s more than 2 nights, the whole gang comes,” she said. “If it can be just one of us, it’s gonna be just 2 nights and I’m home. That’s what works for us. We’re limited, we don’t get to take great big extravagant trips right now. The priority for me is just making them have this very normal and stable and happy childhood. And I want to be there as much as possible.”