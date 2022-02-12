Erin Napier Shares Beardless Photo of Husband Ben

It is hard to imagine Ben Napier without his signature facial hair, but his wife Erin shared a beardless throwback photo of the HGTV star on February 6, 2022.

“Are there any pics of beardless Ben?” a fan asked the “Home Town” host. She responded with a baby-faced image of her husband, tweeting, “sure. but they’re old.”

Though, as Erin revealed, it was Ben’s beard and resemblance to the late Ryan Dunn that first attracted her.

all this talk about the new jackass movie has me feeling 16 when i had a crush on ryan dunn which led to my crush on ben napier, so thanks for my whole life trajectory, #jackass. pic.twitter.com/CqLsMBLHEU — Erin Napier (@ErinRNapier) February 6, 2022

As the 36-year-old tweeted, “all this talk about the new jackass movie has me feeling 16 when i had a crush on ryan dunn which led to my crush on ben napier, so thanks for my whole life trajectory, #jackass.”

The Napiers rose to fame as the stars of “Home Town,” where they renovate houses in their community of Laurel, Mississippi. They have been married for 13 years and share two daughters – Helen, 4, and Mae, 8 months.

Ben was in turn first attracted to Erin thanks to her iconic pixie cut, she revealed on Instagram. Though in high school the graphic designer rocked a longer hairdo.

Erin Had Long Hair in High School

Erin may be known for her short hair, but in high school, she had a longer hairdo, which she showed off in an August 2021 Instagram post.

However, she cut it all off going into college. Erin revealed during a December 2021 appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” that the “Never Been Kissed” actress inspired her signature pixie cut.

“You were seriously my all-time favorite in high school,” the mother-of-two told Barrymore. “I cut my hair off to look like you. … This is the grow-out from my Drew Barrymore cut freshman year of college.”

Erin specifically “wanted to be” the actress from the 1995 film “Mad Love,” she explained during a February 2021 appearance on the talk show.

HGTV Announced a ‘Home Town’ Spinoff

The Napiers are expanding their “Home Town” franchise with “Home Town Kickstart.” HGTV announced the new series will premiere on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The new series will target six new communities which originally applied for “Home Town Takeover.” The towns are Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

“The staggering success and positive impact of ‘Home Town Takeover’ showed us that the idea of small-town revitalization resonates with America,” the President of HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Jane Latman, said in an announcement.

This time, the couple has enlisted the help of other HGTV stars who will “take the lead on three projects for each town: refresh the home of a local hero, revamp a small business and reinvigorate a public space to enhance residents’ quality of life and engender community pride,” the network announced.

The “new additions to the renovation team” are Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of “Unsellable Houses”; Joe Mazza of “Home Inspector Joe”; Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home”; Page Turner of “Fix My Flip”; Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle of “Inside Out”; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project”; Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block”; Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab.”

