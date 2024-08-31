Ben Napier Surprises Erin Napier With Secret Basement Transformation

HGTV star Erin Napier celebrated her 39th birthday on August 30, and in an Instagram post on her big day, she shared how her husband and “Home Town” co-star Ben Napier surprised her by making some changes to their basement right under her nose.

“For my birthday, [Ben] always finds some way to gift me the ungiftable: time. This year, he gave me time travel to my childhood. For months he’s been secretly buying a massive collection of DVDs. Movies we loved as kids, movies we loved in college, movies we want to watch with our girls,” Erin wrote in her post’s caption. “And he secretly had a little movie theatre installed in the basement. In the last couple weekends we’ve gotten to travel back to childhood with Helen and Mae in this small way. ❤️”

Erin’s post was complete with a photo from what would be the first of many Napier family movie nights, with Ben and the couple’s two daughters, Helen and Mae, cozied up ready to watch the 1991 movie “My Girl” on a new projector screen in the family basement.

Ben Napier Included a Popcorn Station

Fans took to the comments with their reactions to Ben’s birthday surprise for Erin, with one user writing, “How does one secretly build a movie theater in the basement? Kudos to Ben for sneakiness (in the best way) and happy birthday to you. 🎂 🎉 ♥️.”

“Love this and this is stuff money really can’t buy which is the best gift. He knows you and loves all things about you and wants to share those things with your children. ❤️,” another user added.

One fan noticed a microwave in the corner of Erin’s post and wondered what it was doing in the basement. They asked, “Love! I gotta ask, is that a microwave over by the pumpkin and skeleton? Not judging, just curious LOL. Love you all!” and Erin replied, confirming it was one more detail that Ben thought of. “Yes! Because he filled that chest of drawers with gourmet popcorns to try!” Erin responded.

“These kind of gifts are worth 💕 so much more 💕 than some store bought item. These gifts 🎁 are from the heart of someone who loves ❤️ and knows you well.. Great time together enjoying your time together watching meaningful memories making memories ❤️ ✨️ 😊 💜 HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂, ERIN ❤️,” another fan wrote.

Ben Napier Shared a Photo of Erin Napier in a Birthday Tribute Post

Ben shared his own August 30 post for his wife, marking Erin’s birthday with a film photo he took of her wearing on of his favorite dresses of hers.

“Since it is her birthday, I figured I’d announce to the world that I’ve been in a relationship with my coworker, [Erin]. I can’t hide my love for her anymore. Happy birthday, [Erin]! #35mm. Also, shout out to [Lindsey Weidhorn] who gave this [Reformation] dress to Erin as a birthday gift for her and me years ago. Still my favorite one!”

“Happy birthday to my Hurricane Elena baby! Life has been a whirlwind ever since. So thankful for my beautiful daughter,” Erin’s mother Karen Rasberry commented on Ben’s tribute post.

