Why Ben Napier Missed Erin Napier’s Book Signing Event

HGTV star Erin Napier celebrated the release of her third book, “Heirloom Rooms: Soulful Stories of Home” on October 3, 2023, and days after her publishing date, Napier held a book signing event at her and her husband Ben’s Scent Library in downtown Laurel, Mississippi.

As advertised in a September 27 Instagram post, Erin and Ben were both set to be in attendance at the October 7 book signing from 5 to 7 p.m., but in an October 7 post following the event, Erin revealed that she and Ben had to “call an audible” and he had to unexpectedly sit out of the event, being replaced at Erin’s side by one of her close friends who has appeared on HGTV screens before.

Ben Napier Had to Miss the ‘Heirloom Rooms’ Book Signing Event

“At the last minute before my book signing, we had to call an audible and Ben stayed home with overtired baby Mae,” Erin explained in her October 7 Instagram caption, sharing that Ben was looking after the couple’s 2-year-old daughter.

“I was alone at the table, feeling a little naked without Ben by my side,” Erin added, though the feeling didn’t last too long, as her friend (and cousin-in-law) Mallorie Rasberry, “breezed through the door and sat down with me. For 4 hours. Love you, pal.”

Rasberry has appeared numerous times on “Home Town”, giving Erin a hand on creative projects whenever her friend needs some extra help. The pair met in college where they were roommates at Ole Miss. According to Rasberry, Erin’s senior project involved designing a full creative PR package for her cousin, Jim Rasberry’s, First National Bank Building. Jim and Mallorie met at Erin’s final exhibit and moved to Laurel with Jim within two years.

Fans didn’t seem too upset by Ben’s absence from the book signing. In fact, many commenters shouted Mallorie out for being by her friend’s side.

“Of course she did! That’s what great friends are for! Good for you both to have friends/family like that! ❤️” one fan wrote.

“Love y’all’s sweet sisterhood! (I know you aren’t really sisters, but you may as well be!)💗” a second fan commented.

“It was a pleasure meeting both of you. This is a core memory for my daughters and husband. Your book event was great!” a third fan added.

“I’ve already read your book cover to cover. It’s beautiful and real. It’s given me permission to feel nostalgic and fall in love with our home all over again. what a gift” another user commented, praising Erin’s book.

Erin Napier Released Custom Candles to Go Along With Her Book

Erin shared in an October 5 Instagram post that her Laurel Mercantile Scent Library was coming out with some signature scents in conjunction with “Heirloom Rooms”. Since Erin’s book is split up by the different rooms in a home, each scent is named after one of the book’s chapters, with the aroma being something that reminds Erin of that space in a home. The candles are available for purchase on the Laurel Mercantile website, although “Chapter 1” (a Fresh Grass scent to represent the Front Porch) and “Chapter 9” (a Coffee and Cream scent to represent the kitchen) are both currently sold out.

“In the year leading up to the pub date of #HeirloomRooms I’ve been documenting the things I notice about the smells of our home. Selfishly, I do this so I can revisit this time in our life for as long as I live—these fragrances will remind me of our home in the early years of our marriage and raising our babies,” Erin explained in her post.

READ NEXT: Jenny & Dave Marrs Share New Series on HGTV