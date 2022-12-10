The Adorable Story Behind Ben & Erin Napier’s First Hug

Ben and Erin Napier are taking their fans into the early days of their love story. The HGTV stars shared the anecdote behind their first hug during a recent trip to their alma mater, Jones College.

On the eighteenth anniversary of the milestone, Erin took to Instagram revealing Ben wrote her a note. It read, “When you get up, I would like a hug. Two arms, please?”

In the caption, Erin explained that on the same day in 2004, the college’s yearbook decided to write an article on Ben. The 37-year-old added that as the design editor, she volunteered to be present during his photoshoot.

Commenting on his likeness to her celebrity crush, Ryan Dunn, she wrote, “He was such a fun person to watch, to be around. I wanted so badly to be his friend. He made anyone he spoke to feel like they were special, he sat with the person eating alone. And because of that, I loved him before I even knew him.”

The morning of the photo shoot, the woodworker was in the yearbook room and as Erin walked by, he reached for a hug, she revealed on Instagram.

“I, ever coolly, gave him a one-arm side hug,” Erin wrote on Instagram. “We were only acquaintances who had spoken 4 times total, but he said ‘two arms, please!’ He wrapped me in a hug. For the first time I noticed how very big he was—6 feet 6 inches and nearly 300 pounds. I felt as small as a bird. I could smell the laundry detergent he used, his cologne, and I melted.”

In her comments, Ben noted, “Of course I was paying attention to you.”

Ben Napier Revealed the Moment He First Noticed His Future Wife

Not to be outdone, Ben recounted more details about that day in his Instagram Story. He revealed that on the day of their hug, he left the yearbook room to go shopping at a thrift store. As he said on Instagram, he bought a tweed jacket and snowflake sweater.

“Not because it was cool and hip at the time but because I was planning for the photo shoot and then I came back to show it off for Erin,” he said, revealing he went to her dorm.

The pair decided to get dinner together at the student union that night, he explained in his story.

Erin interjected, “And I was really nervous and I didn’t eat anything actually.”

But, as he revealed on Instagram, he first noticed his future wife months earlier.

“18 years ago, I got to hug @erinapier for the first time in this building, directly above where we are sitting having lunch today. It was December 7, 2004,” the “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” host captioned a photo of his wife. “A few months earlier, I was running for Mr. JCJC. In this same building, I bumped into her and asked her if she was voting for me? She responded ‘you know I voted for you’ and she gave me a look that seemed flirtatious to me.’ I was thrilled because in August of 2003, in this same exact room, I noticed Erin for the first time. She was walking across the room in a tight yellow T-shirt, loose fitting jeans, and a pixie haircut.”

The Napiers Are Teaming up With Dave & Jenny Marrs for ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2

The Napiers became household names renovating homes in their town of Laurel, Mississippi on “Home Town.” The show’s success has spurred spinoffs, including “Home Town Takeover” which returns for its second season in 2023.

This time, the couple is teaming up with “Fixer to Fabulous” stars Dave and Jenny Marrs to help transform For Morgan, Colorado.

“Jenny and Dave are going to help us carry the load so we can do more without losing our collective sanity,” Erin wrote on Instagram. “BLESS Y’ALL MARRSES. See it on @hgtv in 2023!”

The couple took over Wetumpka, Alabama in season 1.

