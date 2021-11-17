Ben Napier Shares Look Into His ‘Girl World’

Ben Napier may have recently been named one of the sexiest men alive, but at home, his world revolves around his girls. He is the only man of the house, sharing daughters Helen and Mae with his wife and “Home Town” co-host Erin.

The 38-year-old provided his followers with an inside look. On November 14, he shared a video of his wife and his eldest daughter singing.

“Tonight during dinner, Helen and @erinapier wanted to listen to @maggierogers,” the woodworker wrote in the caption. “Then Helen said, ‘sorry, daddy, you don’t live in boy world, you live in girl world.’”

And it seems Ben is thriving in his girl world. Erin shared a photo fo Helen curled up on his lap. She revealed on Instagram, “Tonight he told her ‘A man’s job is to keep girls safe, to cherish and protect them.’ Dangit if we didn’t hit the jackpot in this house.”

Erin Went ‘Crazy’ After Ben Was Named 1 of People’s ‘Sexiest Men Alive’

People released its annual “Sexiest Men Alive” issue and the host of “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” made the list. Erin shared the news on her Instagram, revealing how she found out about his new title.

“Twitter just told me my husband is one of the @people sexiest men alive so I went to the pharmacy in my glasses and Christmas pajamas and house shoes and told the women behind the counter what I was looking for, because my husband is in the Sexiest Man Alive issue,” the graphic designer wrote. “They nodded, but for sure thought I was a crazy person. Way to go, @scotsman.co You are married to the craziest woman at CVS!”

Playing along, Ben quipped in her comment section, “Babe, my eyes are up here…”

His daughter Helen may not be as easily impressed. Ben revealed on Twitter, “At dinner, Helen said, ‘daddy you’re so handsome, but not as handsome as Elliott.’”

He shared a gif of the beloved character from “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” adding, “4 hours later, found out I’m in the @people magazine sexiest men list… take that Elliott.”

New Episodes of the ‘Home Town’ Franchise to Air in December

Viewers do not have to wait much longer to see the Napiers on their television screens.

Season 2 of “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” is set to premiere on December 19, 2021. HGTV announced the series, which sees Ben bring celebrities into his workshop, will have a holiday episode.

“Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop” will feature guests Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, “Design Star Next Gen” host Allison Holker Boss for half of the episode. “Deadliest Catch” stars Captain Sig and his daughter, Mandy Hansen, will also appear. It is set to premiere on the same day season 6 of “Home Town” returns, on December 16, 2021.

Erin revealed in October that filming was underway, writing on Instagram, “#hgtvhometown, day one of season SIX! thank you so much for watching so we get to keep making this very special show together. thank you times a million!!”

