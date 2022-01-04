Ben & Erin Napier Share Sweet Birthday Tributes for Daughter Helen

Ben and Erin Napier’s eldest daughter, Helen, is another year older. The HGTV stars celebrated her fourth birthday with tributes on social media.

“Last night, we put our 3 year old to bed for the last time,” the “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” host wrote on Instagram. “Today, she is 4. We talked about everything she did in this year of her life. She did things that I have never done, things that I’ll never do, and things that I wish I could’ve done for her. I’m so proud of my tiny dancer. Happy birthday, big sister.”

His wife and “Home Town” co-star commented, “4 years watching her grow into this little woman who already speaks like she’s 14. thank you for being her daddy!”

Erin marked the occasion on her own Instagram account.

“Today, my first baby turned 4. We made a blue Elsa cake together, and bought a balloon that looked like a llama, and had a tiny party with her favorite foods (lo mein & sesame street chicken) and her framily,” she wrote. “The day she was born there was a flu epidemic that was so serious we couldn’t leave the house or have company for many weeks,” she continued. “Now she’s growing up in the COVID world and it is very small. She has her family and a handful of friends and cousins, always in careful interactions, and I wish the world was different for them. Praying for normalcy to come sooner than later for all the little ones in the world tonight.”

The Napiers also welcomed daughter Mae, 7 months, in May 2021. The family of four lives in Laurel, Mississippi, where the couple films their flagship series.

Erin Shared a Health Update for Mae

To ring in the New Year, Erin shared her reflections on 2021. In the Instagram post, she revealed her youngest daughter’s secret health battle.

“Baby Mae was born and we know now our family is complete. She was our only missing piece. Helen has thrived as her big sister,” the “Home Town Takeover” host wrote.

She added, “Mae was born with some congenital defects from the womb but is doing great in physical therapy, and is getting stronger everyday—almost crawling, always smiling. She is the sweetest and easiest baby the good Lord ever made.”

The Napiers Are Renovating a Farm on the new Season of ‘Home Town’

In her New Year’s post, Erin wrote, “We bought a farm in the country so our girls will know how to build forts in the woods, how to climb trees, how to catch fish. How to be in the quiet country. You’ll see us renovate parts of it on season 6 in a few months.”

The 36-year-old told People that filming their own renovation was “something very different.”

While the couple is keeping their current house, this will be “sort of a hideaway” for the family, Ben told the outlet. He called it “a place out near family land where we can go and let the girls run on the weekends.”

“I can never not live in that house. I love it forever,” Erin told People of their home and the inspiration for her children’s book, “The Lantern House.” “But we were feeling it during quarantine. We have this tiny little yard in town for the girls to play in, but [Ben and I] grew up in the country, climbing trees and staying outside and not coming home until we were absolutely filthy at the end of the day. And we want that for the girls.”

