New Christmas Movies to Feature HGTV’s Biggest Stars

Three of HGTV’s biggest stars will appear in scripted Christmas movies for Discovery+, Variety reported. The streaming service will release four new holiday films, two of which will feature Ben and Erin Napier of “Home Town” and Hilary Farr of “Love It or List It.”

The expanded lineup comes after the success of last year’s “Candy Coated Christmas,” starring the Food Network’s Ree Drummond.

“Food Network and HGTV both feature talent who are adored by their fans, and home and food are two things everyone thinks about when planning Christmas celebrations,” Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer of US Networks Group at Warner Bros. Discovery, told Variety. “Ree’s Food Network fans flocked to Discovery+ to see her in her first movie, so we knew we should include more of our top lifestyle talent. After Ree’s success, it was clear to us that HGTV would be a perfect brand fit for scripted holiday stories.”

Food Network’s Bobby Flay will star in “One Delicious Christmas” and Duff Goldman will appear in “A Gingerbread Christmas.”

To celebrate the news, HGTV wrote on its Instagram Story, “Home (Movies) for the Holidays! @ErinNapier @Scotsman.Co and @Hilary_Farr are movie stars!”

Here is what you need to know about the Napiers and Farr’s upcoming movies:

Ben & Erin Napier to Star in ‘A Christmas Open House’

Ben and Erin will make their acting debut in the upcoming movie, “A Christmas Open House.” Erin first teased the project in a since-deleted Instagram post on Monday, August 15, 2022.

“Ben and Erin Napier told us how much they love Christmas and Christmas movies, and how excited they would be to participate, so we developed an opportunity for them,” Finch told Variety.

The film follows “The Bold Type” actress Katie Stevens as she enlists the help of “The Baker and the Beauty” actor Victor Rasuk to sell her mom’s home. The “Home Town Takeover” hosts will star as Sarah and Henry Wright.

“Check out the stars of the movie I got to be in! @thekatiestevens, @erinapier, and @victorrasuk along with the crew all did such an impressive job, I’m happy they put up with me,” Ben captioned an Instagram carousel of behind-the-scenes photos. “It was fun pretending to be an actor for a week. If you love Christmas movies, then you’ll love this movie! If you don’t love Christmas movies then we can’t be friends. #buskamove #mapleville.”

According to Variety, the official description for “A Christmas Open House” is:

“Melissa Norwood (Katie Stevens) is an ambitious Atlanta property stager who teams with her old high school crush, David Phelps (Victor Rasuk), to sell her newly married mom’s home in their small Georgia home town. The place is cozy but hasn’t been updated in decades, so the two join up to renovate the place before a couple of wealthy potential buyers are due to see the house on Christmas Eve. Melissa would love to spend a portion of her budget on a few custom projects created by a unique couple, Henry and Sarah Wright (Ben and Erin Napier), who are gifted at small town home restoration and appreciate the legacy of a family home. Henry is a master woodworker and custom furniture builder, and Sarah is an artist with an expertise in color and transformative design choices. As Christmas approaches and the tensions grow, so does a romantic relationship between Melissa and David, but the fact that Melissa intends to return to Atlanta and start her own business with the cash she will get from the property sale, while David has no intention of leaving his home town, could be a deal breaker for their new relationship.”

Hilary Farr to Appear in ‘Designing Christmas’

Farr will appear in “Designing Christmas,” alongside “Gossip Girl” alum Jessica Szohr and “Virgin River” actor Marco Grazzini. Farr teased the role, writing on her Instagram Story, “Exciting News Coming Soon! @hgtv.”

“Long before HGTV fans met Hilary Farr, she was an actress, so stars aligned for her to return to something she loves,” Finch explained to Variety.

The “Tough Love with Hilary Farr” star will play Freddy, Szohr’s mentor. Szohr and Grazzini star as co-hosts of the renovation series, “House Sweet Home.”

According to Variety, the official description for “Designing Christmas” is:

“For the past six years, interior designer Stella (Jessica Szohr) and contractor Pablo (Marco Grazzini), have charmed homeowners and viewers alike as co-hosts of the renovation show ‘House Sweet Home’ by relying on their expertise and palpable on-screen chemistry despite not being an actual couple. After the owners of the home slated for their upcoming holiday episode pull out, Pablo and the ‘HSH’ team convince Stella to be their next client in hopes of saving the episode and the show itself. This has a trepidatious Stella not only agreeing to renovate her family’s Victorian home with Pablo (a.k.a. The Sledgehammer), but also moving her impending nuptials to fiancé Jack (Mykee Selkin) up several months in a bid to make this their biggest and best episode yet. As Stella and Pablo labor together more closely than ever before to bring her family’s beloved home back from a state of disrepair in time for the Christmas Eve ceremony, Stella confides in her mentor Freddy (Hilary Farr) about the complicated and unexplored feelings that could jeopardize everything.”

“A Christmas Open House” and “Designing Christmas” will premiere on Discovery+ on Friday, November 11, 2022.

