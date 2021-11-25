Ben & Erin Napier Reveal Their Favorite Holiday Tradition

Nothing quite says the holidays like pancakes, at least not for the hosts of HGTV’s “Home Town.” In a clip obtained by People, Ben and Erin Napier reveal their favorite tradition is Laurel, Mississippi’s long-standing Pancake Day.

“It’s a tradition in Laurel, everybody in town lines up together to eat pancakes,” Erin explained. “All you can eat. And it’s like you just get to see everyone you’ve ever known your whole life while you wait in line and then you get to eat breakfast together.”

Her woodworking husband chimed in, “If you’re from Laurel. And there’s hotrods.”

On Instagram, Erin revealed the celebration takes place “on the first Saturday in December since the 1950s” ahead of the town’s Christmas parade.

Pancake Day Was Almost Cancelled in 2021

However, Pancake Day was in danger of being canceled in 2021.

It serves as a fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Laurel which uses the proceeds for scholarships. Erin revealed in a November Instagram post that the waning membership of the organization was endangering the annual breakfast.

“It’s a magical day, and one I want my children to participate in with their children some day,” the 36-year-old wrote. “Sadly, the Kiwanis Club is shrinking as year follows year and the volunteer base needed to feed 2,000+ guests at the YWCO location is mighty.”

Her post called for others to join the couple and their business, Laurel Mercantile, as they “stand in the gap serving on Pancake Day, December 4, 2021.”

It seems her efforts were not in vain, as the “Home Town Takeover” host later updated her post. She wrote, “we saved pancake day!”

The Napiers Are Starring in 2 HGTV Holiday Specials

The Napiers are already in the holiday spirit. HGTV announced the pair will host two specials in its holiday lineup: “Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now?” and “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop.”

Fans of “Home Town Takeover” will once again get to visit Wetumpka, Alabama when “Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now?” airs on November 27. The Napiers completed “12 major renovations,” including “restaurants, shops, historic homes, public spaces, a new farmers’ market—and even an entire downtown street,” according to the press release.

“On Small Business Saturday, HGTV will revisit Wetumpka, Alabama, the small town that was selected by the network to receive a whole-town makeover in the smash hit series, ‘Home Town Takeover,’” HGTV announced. In the special, the Napiers “will explore the impact that ‘Home Town Takeover’ had on Wetumpka’s residents, its surrounding communities and small towns across the country.”

“Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” sees the father-of-two work with celebrities on one-of-a-kind creations. “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop” is no different.

“​​In ‘Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop,’ Ben Napier (HGTV’s ‘Home Town’) will welcome father-daughter duo Captain Sig and Mandy Hansen from Discovery Channel’s ‘Deadliest Catch’ to make special wood creations just in time for Christmas,” according to discovery+. “Ben also will team up with dancer and TV personality Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife, Allison Holker Boss, host of ‘Design Star: Next Gen,’ to build an interactive wall display for a local children’s center play space.”

While the special does not air on HGTV until December 26, 2021, it is currently available to stream on discovery+.

