Ben & Erin Napier Reveal How ‘Home Town’ Really Started

Before Ben and Erin Napier were HGTV stars, they were a couple of Laurel, Mississippi residents brainstorming ways to improve their community, they explained on “Today with Hoda & Jenna.”

“Honestly, it started as a game for us,” Ben admitted to host Jenna Bush Hager and guest host Reba McEntire.

The Napiers were joined by Dave and Jenny Marrs during their April 17, 2023 appearance to discuss the upcoming season of “Home Town Takeover.”

“Just to see how far could we take Laurel,” Erin elaborated on the morning show. “How much improvement could we see if we did this? If we did that? And if you got these people involved, then what happens? And how does it change and grow? And it was just for fun.”

She explained that until HGTV reached out, they “didn’t intend to make a TV show.” But, “Home Town” premiered in 2016, spurring a franchise that includes “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop,” “Home Town Takeover” and “Home Town Kickstart.”

Dave Marrs Says Fans ‘Long’ for Small Town Life

Dave and Jenny share the Napiers’ passion for small town revitalization, renovating historic home in their community of Bentonville, Arkansas on “Fixer to Fabulous.”

“I mean, they’re doing a very similar thing in Bentonville,” Erin added on “Today.” “I think it just made a lot of sense because we all have a heart for small town America and I feel like it gets kind of overlooked or miscategorized in pop culture. And we love getting to tell the real story of small town America.”

Dave interjected, explaining that fans watch their shows because they “long” for that small town life.

“They want to get back to that, where you’re in community and you’re around people that you know and that front porch living, that you know,” he told Bush Hager and McEntire. “You know, being out with your neighbors. I really believe that’s why the shows are successful, people are just drawn to that.”

Fort Morgan, Colorado Is Getting a ‘Full-Town Renovation’ in ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2

The Napiers and Marrses are taking their mission for small-town revitalization on the road, giving Fort Morgan, Colorado a “full-town renovation,” HGTV announced in a press release. Season 2 of “Home Town Takeover” premieres on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

Throughout the six-episode season, the couples will “mobilize 10 all-star HGTV and Food Network talent to help complete 18 renovation projects across homes, local businesses and public spaces,” according to the series description. “The goal for the renovations, which range from refreshing a local bowling alley and revitalizing a public park to sprucing up the downtown business district and updating homes of local heroes, will be to amplify the town’s charm, build community pride and catapult Fort Morgan into a new era of limitless potential.”

During a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Ben and Erin Napier revealed how they are splitting tasks. They will tackle the “public spaces and community projects,” including the “downtown facade,” while Dave and Jenny will focus on “The residential side of it.”

