Ben & Erin Napier Land New HGTV Special

HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier are ringing in the holidays with a new special.

The network announced in a November 13 press release that the “Home Town” couple has a new holiday special, “Home Town Holidays”, in the works at the network. The special is slated to air on Sunday, December 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern. During the special, Ben and Erin will play Santa as they meet up with past homeowners from their show’s first seven seasons and gift them special handmade items.

HGTV Unveils Premiere Date for New ‘Home Town’ Episodes

Not only did HGTV share the news of Ben and Erin’s new one-off special, but it also released the premiere date for a new batch of “Home Town” episodes. The second part of “Home Town” season seven will premiere on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. Eastern. The first episode of this batch will see Ben, recovering from shoulder surgery, call in friends Jim Rasberry and Josh Nowell to help Erin find the perfect home for a family of six from Canada.

The couple wrapped filming on their seventh season last month, as Erin confirmed in an October 24 Instagram post.

Just as quickly as they finished filming season seven, the Napiers began rolling for season eight. Erin shared an October 27 Instagram post, captioned “say hello season 8, wave goodbye season 7”. The post featured a group photo of her and Ben with their crew posing in front of a big “Welcome to Laurel, Mississippi” sign.

The network ordered a 20-episode eighth season of “Home Town” in September 2023, and fans were thrilled to see production had begun. Many users shared their excitement in Erin’s October 27 comment section.

“Thank goodness because I just ran out of episodes to watch! 😂 ❤️” one user wrote.

“We are so looking forward to the end of Season 7. Best of luck with Season 8,” another fan added.

“And I’m here for it! Learned so much about southern ways and hospitality from watching this show beyond the lovely home designs and sublime craftsmanship of Scotsman & co … would love to visit what seems like the friendliest town ever … love from way up here 🇨🇦” a third fan from Canada commented.

“Y’all are a miracle working team that’s for sure….!!!! 💛 💛 💛 💛 🥰 🤩” a fourth user shared.

Erin Napier Announces New Holiday Partnership

“Home Town Holidays” isn’t the only way the Napiers are ringing in the Christmas season. Erin announced in a November 3 post that the couple’s candle store, Laurel Mercantile Scent Library, was launching a limited edition collaboration in partnership with the Salvation Army.

The candle, called “Season of Hope”, is sold in a red container similar to the red Salvation Army collection buckets. According to Erin’s post, “It is the smell of a zingy navel orange and spicy clove, and it makes my heart feel full with childhood Christmas magic.”

The candle is available at the Scent Library in Laurel and select Dillard’s stores nationwide. It is also available for purchase on the Laurel Mercantile online shop now.

READ NEXT: Page Turner Congratulates Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas on ‘Rock the Block’ Set