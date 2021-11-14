Ben & Erin Napier Announce New ‘Home Town’ Spinoff

Ben and Erin Napier are hitting the road. After the success of their “Home Town” franchise, the HGTV stars are setting their sights on other small towns in their upcoming series, “Home Town Kickstart” in partnership with People magazine.

“Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel for ‘Home Town’ and we’ve seen how these improvements change a community for the better,” Ben said in the press release. “Now, with help from HGTV, we’re going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country.”

The couple has previously gone outside of their hometown, renovating Wetumpka, Alabama in “Home Town Takeover.”

The new series, which is set to premiere in 2022, will document the revitalization of six small towns. According to the announcement, “HGTV will mobilize and deploy its biggest stars to activate a three-pronged kickstart mission for each selected town: refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business an upgrade and invigorate a public space that will forever change the lives of everyone in the town.”

People will provide further coverage of each town and its residents.

“The staggering success and positive impact of ‘Home Town Takeover’ showed us that the idea of small town revitalization resonates with America,” Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content at Discovery, Inc., said in the press release. “To keep this incredible momentum going with Home Town Kickstart, we went back to the thousands of submissions we received for ‘Home Town Takeover’ and identified six more towns to support with HGTV’s star power and expertise. And, our collaboration with PEOPLE gives the selected towns another valuable showcase that could lead to more support and growth.”

Filming on Season 6 of ‘Home Town’ Is Underway

The Napiers are still hard at work on their flagship series, “Home Town.” Discovery announced in a press release that the new season will premiere on December 26, 2021.

Filming got underway on October 4, Erin revealed on Instagram. She wrote, “day one of season SIX! thank you so much for watching so we get to keep making this very special show together. thank you times a million!!”

According to Discovery, season 5 of the series garnered more than 31 million viewers.

‘Home Town: Ben’s Workshop’ Renewed for 10 Episodes

In an August 2021 press release, HGTV announced the renewal of “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.” The spinoff of the hit series follows the woodworker as he helps celebrity guests create one-of-a-kind creations.

“I’ve always loved the bigger projects we do for ‘Home Town’ because Erin and I help make a difference for homeowners and for entire neighborhoods,” said Ben. “Now I have the added bonus of sharing more of my passion on ‘Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.’ Showcasing the patience and detail that goes into woodworking with fans who wanted to see more of that process is a dream come true.”

He will also host a holiday-themed episode, “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop,” premiering on December 26. Ben will invite the husband-and-wife duo Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker Boss, as well as “Deadliest Catch” stars Captain Sig and his daughter Mandy Hansen, into his workshop.

