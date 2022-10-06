HGTV’s Ben Napier Calls Wife Erin a ‘#hotmama’ in New Post

Married couple and HGTV hosts Erin and Ben Napier are no strangers to Instagram. The “Home Town” team is always sure to mark any occasion, big or small, with a post. From Ben’s recent birthday to a quiet night in, the two are always keeping fans up to date on their lives.

Because of their public lives and loving relationship, it came as no surprise to fans when one of Erin’s recent posts spurred Ben to call her a “#hotmama” in the comments section.

Why Did Ben Call Erin a ‘#hotmama’?

In an October 3 post, Erin Napier shared a mirror selfie dressed in a comfortable white shirt, denim shorts, and glasses. “Portrait of an underslept mama of a sick girl in her favorite clothes (I may never take this off),” the caption read.

Fans were quick to send Erin words of encouragement in the comments section and to wish the Napier’s daughters, 4-year-old Helen and 1-year-old Mae, a speedy recovery. Many were also happy to relate to the television personality, sharing their own stories of parenthood.

“Remember those nights. Now that my oldest is 34 and youngest is 27, I would go back to those nights in a heartbeat,” one fan wrote.

Even Erin’s mother Karen Rasberry chimed in, commenting “You are an amazing mother. Watching you mother them makes me so proud,” to which Erin responded, “I learned from the best ❤️”.

One comment stood out amongst the rest, however, when Erin’s husband Ben commented “#hotmama” on his wife’s photo. This comment received over 200 likes, and support from fans, with one responding, “Love the way y’all love each other! Beautiful”.

As for Helen and Mae, both Napier girls are feeling much better, as Erin confirmed in a post the next day.

PHOTOS: Erin Shares Adorable ‘Kid Charcuterie’ Idea

In her October 4 post, Erin responded to a fan’s prayers “that the sickness is gone” with the good news that both of her daughters “feel great today!”

The post shows Erin and her daughters enjoying a quiet night in the backyard, with the caption, “A hot water spigot on the back porch for outdoor baths and kid charcuterie are the best things that have ever happened to my parenting style 😄”. The adorable “kid charcuterie” featured cheese cubes, berries, crackers, and other healthy treats, all laid out for snack time.

Erin even happened to use one of her and Ben’s company’s products as her charcuterie board base, as confirmed in a Laurel Mercantile Instagram story, which shared Erin’s post, adding “We spy a beautiful @scotsmanusa bread board! 😍”

Fans loved the charcuterie idea, with many sharing their own twists on the idea.

“I used to do that with a tiny muffin tin. Lots of options for tiny fingers! It helped to get my sons to eat raw broccoli,” one fan commented.

“When my daughter was little we used to call it a “fruit plate” but I like “kid charcuterie” better lol,” added another fan.

Fans can see the Napiers on past episodes of “Home Town” – along with spinoffs “Home Town Takeover” and “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” – now streaming on Discovery+.