Ben & Erin Napier Want to Be ‘Clear’ About What They Don’t Do on ‘Home Town Takeover’

Ben and Erin Napier are not playing favorites. The HGTV stars stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to discuss their upcoming season of “Home Town Takeover.” They are helping revitalize the small town of Fort Morgan, Colorado.

The Napiers explained to Clarkson how the community was chosen. “They were one of the 6,000 towns that submitted themselves for consideration for season 1,” Erin said on the talk show. “And so HGTV chose the towns. We did not choose favorites. I wanna be very clear about that.”

The couple admitted that they had never been to the state before filming.

“We were in the prairie which is northeast Colorado, which does not look like the Colorado of movies,” the woodworker explained to Clarkson. Erin added, “We didn’t know. We thought it was going to be in the mountains because we’ve never been to Colorado. I just thought all of it was the mountains.”

Ben and Erin are known for renovating houses around their own small town of Laurel, Mississippi on “Home Town.” They helped bring new life to Wetumpka, Alabama on season 1 of “Home Town Takeover.”

“You know, Alabama’s just the back of Mississippi,” Ben explained during the appearance. Erin quipped, “The mirror. We’re mirror images of each other.”

Ben & Erin Napier Teamed up With Dave & Jenny Marrs for Season 2

The Napiers led the charge along last season, but this time around, they are teaming up with Dave and Jenny Marrs. When announcing their partnership in July 2022, Erin wrote on Instagram, “Jenny and Dave are going to help us carry the load so we can do more without losing our collective sanity.”

The “Fixer to Fabulous” stars rose to fame renovating historic homes around their town of Bentonville, Arkansas. Colorado is actually Dave’s home state.

As Ben and Erin explained on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” they are tackling “public spaces and community projects,” including the “downtown facade.” They added that Dave and Jenny focus on “the residential side of it.”

The two couples will also be joined by HGTV and Food Network stars. Discovery announced in a press release that the 10 expert guests include Jonathan Knight of “Farmhouse Fixer;” Michelle Yeh of “Girl Meets Farm;” Ben and Cristi Dozier of “Building Roots;” Darnell Ferguson of “Superchef Grudge Match;” Carmeon Hamilton of “Reno My Rental;” Lil Jon of “Lil Jon Wants to do What?;” Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block;” Jasmine Roth “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Page Turner of “Fix My Flip.”

Ben & Erin Napier Helped the Town Figure out ‘Who They Are’

Ben and Erin worked to bring a sense of “pride” to Fort Morgan, they explained on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“Our goal was trying to help that town figure out who they were,” Ben explained on the show. “It was, you know, how do you brand a town, for lack of a better term, into something that will show, you know, the pride of the people that live there. The pride of who they are.”

The Napiers made it clear that rebranding the town was something they had to do for themselves.

“The town came up with ‘Oasis on the Plains,’” the 39-year-old continued. “Because it literally, when you drive through a desert landscape in the plains and then there’s a river in Fort Morgan and it’s just like this town sprung up around it.”

Erin added, “You gotta know who you are before you can tell the story of who you are and that was our big goal.”

Over six episodes, they will complete “18 renovation projects across homes, local businesses and public spaces,” according to a press release. The second season of “Home Town Takeover” will premiere on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

