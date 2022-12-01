Fans Gush Over Photo of Ben & Erin Napier’s ‘New Addition’

HGTV fans were happy to see new photos of reality TV stars, Erin and Ben Napier.

It turns out that their Napiers quietly welcomed a new family member — another dog. The couple didn’t disclose the new pup’s name to fans.

Erin shared two posts to promote a new episode of their series, “Home Town.” The first one was focused on the show’s Sunday premiere.

This time around, they’re renovating their own home in Laurel, Mississippi.

“One year ago we began the renovation of our own little piece of the UK 🇬🇧 in Mississippi,” Erin wrote via Instagram on November 30. “We took this photo the day we began demo.”

“I can’t wait for y’all to see our most personal project ever when #HGTVHomeTown continues this Sunday night at 8/7 ct on @hgtv and @discoveryplus,” she continued. “We haven’t seen the episode either, so we can all watch the premiere together. Sound good?”

Viewers Will Get To Meet a New Family Member

In her next Instagram post, Erin revealed that viewers would get to meet their puppy, too.

The Napiers lost their late dog, Baker, in July 2021.

The photo showed Erin’s daughter, 4-year-old Helen, hugging the new dog. The couple’s youngest daughter, 1-year-old Mae, was missing from the picture.

“If you watch the #HGTVHomeTown premiere Sunday night, you’ll see these two meet for the first time when he was a tiny little fluff ball,” Erin wrote. “She grieved losing Baker last summer for months, and only another Baker would do. Get your kids a great Pyrenees and you’ll never have to worry they’re safe.”

On her Instagram stories, Erin revealed the new family member is 11 months old and already weighs 120 pounds.

Fans agreed that Great Pyrenees were good pets.

“GPs are true protectors and guardians- so happy for your family and your new addition!” one person wrote on Instagram.

Some were happy that Helen “got a new friend.”

“I still remember the video of Helen under the blanket saying she wanted a friend after Baker died,” they said.

“I love this so much!” a third wrote. “Dogs are just a miracle.”

Fans might have noticed that Helen’s face isn’t shown on social media — and that’s done on purpose. Erin previously said Helen’s “likeness is ours to protect,” per People.

The Napiers Said Their Faith Gets ‘Edited Away’

In a new episode on the Love Beyond podcast, the Napiers said they’re happy they can share their faith even if it’s subtle through the lens of HGTV.

“We get a lot of messages from people that tell us they can see our faith even if we don’t talk about it,” Erin said. “That’s really lovely to hear because you wish you could say more about your faith when you have a public platform. And it often gets edited away.”

“But it’s so lovely that people are still finding light and optimism and positivity, which for us comes from a relationship with Christ, but for them it may be the first step to wanting to learn more about that,” she added. “And so I feel lucky that that’s what we get to do for a living every day.”