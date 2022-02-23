Ben & Erin Napier Welcome a New Addition to Their Family

Ben and Erin Napier’s family just got a little bit bigger. The HGTV stars announced their new dog on Instagram.

“Our dog Baker passed last July and anytime Helen gets tired and emotional, oh she crushes us!” Erin wrote in a post on February 23, 2022.

The 36-year-old also shared a video of her oldest daughter crying, “Now I don’t have a Baker and now I’m just lonely without a friend at my house.” The four-year-old added, “I just want an animal friend.”

The “Home Town” stars found a “solution.” On the next slide of the Instagram post, Erin shared a photo of Ben holding a puppy. She wrote, “Meet the new Baker!” They have not yet revealed the name of their new dog.

The “Home Town Takeover” host announced the passing of the family dog in July 2021, sharing a photo of Helen hugging the late Baker. She captioned the Instagram post, “all dogs go to heaven. we (and especially she) will miss baker. thankful for the 12 years he lived.”

Baker was a rescue dog, Ben revealed in the comments of an April 2020 Instagram post. The 38-year-old also shared, “he likes for helen to lay on him. She shares food with him.”

Erin shared photos of Helen and Baker on Instagram, including an October 2020 picture of the pair cuddling in the grass. As she wrote, “He’s 12 and can barely walk now, but he can snuggle a little girl like you wouldn’t believe.”

The Napiers are also parents to 9-month-old Mae.

Helen’s Bunny Was Discovered 4 Months After Disappearing

Shortly before Baker’s passing, Helen lost her pet bunny Madison. But, as Erin revealed, the furry friend was returned to them four months later.

The mother-of-two shared the story on Instagram along with a photo of Ben holding Madison.

“Guys. Helen’s bunny, Madison, disappeared 4 months ago,” she wrote on October 23, 2021. “We let her run around the yard and she slipped out through a hole in the fence. We looked everywhere for her. This morning, our director, Kirk, found her hopping down our street and @scotsman.co brought her home. Miracle bunny.”

Ben commented on the post, “She’s either singing Amazing Grace or Band on the Run.”

The Napiers Are Expanding Their ‘Home Town’ Franchise

The Napiers’ hit show, “Home Town,” is getting a new spinoff. “Home Town Kickstart” will premiere on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

After the success of “Home Town Takeover,” the couple is expanding their revitalization efforts to six new communities: Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

The fan-favorite couple will provide support to a lineup of HGTV experts. In each episode, they “will take the lead on three projects for each town: refresh the home of a local hero, revamp a small business and reinvigorate a public space to enhance residents’ quality of life and engender community pride,” according to the HGTV press release.

