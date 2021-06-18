How Ben & Erin Napier Have Managed To Keep Their Romance Alive

Ben Napier and his wife Erin are stars of the hit HGTV show “Home Town” and its spinoff series “Home Town Takeover.” The couple, who have two children, Helen and Mae, began dating in 2004 and wed four years later. Despite being with each other for nearly two decades, the Napiers still get along quite well. During an interview on the “At Home With Linda and Drew Scott” podcast, the couple revealed how they have managed to sustain their romantic relationship.

Ben & Erin Recently Talked About Their Relationship on the “At Home With Linda and Drew Scott” Podcast

While speaking to Linda and Drew Scott, Erin revealed that she first encountered Ben in the early 2000s at Jones County Junior College, located in Ellisville, Mississippi, where they were both studying. She stated that she had a “huge crush on Ben,” who was “the most popular person on campus.” However, she refrained from approaching him because she was “introverted.” Meanwhile, Ben also took a liking to Erin but had some difficultly pursuing her. During the interview, he revealed that after admiring her for quite some time, he decided to compliment her pixie cut by comparing her to other women with short hair. Unfortunately, he did not realize her friend, who was sitting beside her, had just gotten her “hair cut off.”

“I said, ‘you know, I really like your hairstyle.’ And I said, ‘you know, a lot of guys think that girls should have long hair and typically I don’t like short hair on a girl, but it looks great on you,’” said Ben.

According to the father-of-two, when Erin pointed out her friend’s new haircut, he began “fumbling” and told both the women that they “look[ed] ravishing with short hair.” Erin then revealed that their “next encounter” occurred when Ben was driving on campus and saw her walking by herself. He pulled up beside her and realized she was crying. She explained that someone had stolen her purse from the yearbook room and said that she was told that he had been around that area, which made him believe that she was accusing him of taking her belongings. After these mishaps, the pair finally got together when Erin, who was the yearbook design editor, interviewed him for a profile. Erin told Linda and Drew that “six days” after the interview, they “decided to get married.”

The 35-year-old then stated that she and her husband have “really seriously been together since that day in the yearbook room.” However, they still make each other a priority, which has strengthened their relationship.

Erin explained that she believes “romance lives in really little things.” As an example, she revealed that she tries “to never forget to make [Ben’s] coffee before [she] go[es] to bed.”

“I set up the coffee maker. I pick a mug and I try to think about what mug would he think is funny tomorrow,” said Erin.

She then revealed that her husband “always writes [her] a letter in the morning on the nightstand.” Ben chimed in and said he also makes sure that there is a soda of her choice waiting for her when she wakes up.

“It’s those little things that — I mean the big shows of affection are fun too but in the last year … we haven’t been able to pull that stuff off,” said Ben.

Erin Shared One of Ben’s Notes on Instagram in April 2021

In April, Erin shared one of Ben’s notes on Instagram. In the note, which was dated April 26, 2021, the 37-year-old wished his wife a “good morning” and referenced the fact that they had finished filming “another season of Home Town.”

“I don’t know how long God wants us to do this, but I am happy to be doing it with you. I love you and hope we always get to work together,” wrote Ben.

In the caption of the post, which was uploaded on April 26, Erin wrote that “[e]very morning, there’s a note waiting from Big on my nightstand with my morning caffeine and I save them all.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Jennifer Garner Shares Workout Video With an HGTV Twist