Ben & Erin Napier Reveal Their Daily Romantic Gestures

Ben and Erin Napier admit they are not the most romantic couple, but the HGTV stars shared the daily gestures they do for one another in a video on the network’s Instagram.

Drawing a question from a jar, the “Home Town” hosts were asked, “What’s the most romantic thing your partner has ever done for you?”

As Ben told his wife, “If we’re being honest, romance isn’t really your thing. You cook my favorite meal sometimes. You got me a massage one time, but that wasn’t really romantic. It was that my body hurt.”

Laughing, Erin explained, “His back was really hurting. Well, that will work.”

“Ben writes me letters every day,” she revealed. The “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” star then interjected, “Oh, you make me coffee every night before bed. So when I wake up in the morning, the coffee maker’s ready. I just have to turn it on.” He then admitted, “I am blushing, y’all.”

The Napiers rose to fame in 2016 as the stars of HGTV’s “Home Town.” In the series, they renovate homes in their community of Laurel, Mississippi. Since then, they have expanded the franchise to include, “Home Town Takeover,” “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” and the upcoming, “Home Town Kickstart.”

The couple also shares two daughters: Helen, 4, and Mae, 10 months.

Ben Started Writing Daily Notes for Helen

Ben recently started writing daily letters for his eldest daughter too, he revealed in a February 2022 Instagram post.

Sharing the note tucked into her desk, the 38-year-old explained, “Helen saw Mama’s note and asked me why I didn’t write her one?? I guess I’ll be writing 2 every morning until Mae is old enough to want one, and then it’ll be 3. #girldad.”

Erin commented on her daughter’s “cluttered little desk and all her treasures!”

That day, the 4-year-old also helped out with the note her mom received. Erin shared a photo of her letter, which featured red drawings from Helen. The 36-year-old wrote on Instagram, “Helen got a hold of [Ben’s] notebook and today’s letter made me lol.”

Ben ran with it Helen’s artwork, writing, “Good Morning, My love for you burns hotter than these flames our daughter drew. I’m guessing it’s flames. Anyway, I love you a lot. [Heart] – Big.”

The Napiers’ ‘Home Town’ Franchise Is Expanding

The Napiers’ “Home Town” franchise is expanding with their newest spinoff, “Home Town Kickstart.” The new HGTV series will premiere on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

Taking on an advisory role, the pair enlisted the help of other HGTV stars to spread their mission to revitalize small-town America. Each episode will see the network’s experts “take the lead on three projects for each town: refresh the home of a local hero, revamp a small business and reinvigorate a public space to enhance residents’ quality of life and engender community pride,” HGTV announced.

The “new additions to the renovation team” include Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of “Unsellable Houses”; Joe Mazza of “Home Inspector Joe”; Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home”; Page Turner of “Fix My Flip”; Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle of “Inside Out”; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project”; Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block”; Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab.”

This season’s chosen towns are Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

