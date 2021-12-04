Are Ben & Erin Napier Releasing a Second Book?

Erin and Ben Napier are more than just the hosts of HGTV’s hit series, “Home Town.” The couple also released the book, “Make Something Good Today,” in 2018. Could there soon be a second?

It certainly seemed as though Erin was hinting at a possible follow-up to their publishing debut when she took to Instagram with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their 2018 book.

“Just found this gem that @scotsman.co took 4 years ago today,” the 36-year-old captioned her December 2, 2021 post. “I was 9 months pregnant with Helen, taking the photograph of some of our beloved objects for the back cover of our first book.”

Picking up on her word usage, one fan commented, “First…sooo is there a second?!” The Laurel, Mississippi-native did not confirm or deny, simply responding with a jazz hand emoji.

Whether or not another book is coming, the Napiers certainly have their hands full with their two daughters, Helen and Mae, and their ever-expanding HGTV franchise. Erin is also branching off with her own children’s book.

Erin Napier’s Debut Children’s Book ‘The Lantern House’ Will Be Released in 2022

In September, Erin announced her debut children’s book, “The Lantern House,” will be published next year.

“Imagine a house’s early days as a home: A young family builds a picket fence and plants flowers in its yard, children climb the magnolia tree and play the piano in the living room, and there is music inside the house for many happy years,” the book’s description reads. “But what will happen when its windows grow dark, the paint starts to crumble, and its boards creak in the winter wind? The Lantern House dreams of a family who will love it again… and one day, a new story will emerge from within its walls.”

When sharing the news on Instagram, Erin revealed her favorite books as a kid were Virginia Lee Burton’s “The Little House” and Bernard Waber’s “The House on East 88th Street.” As she explained, “The dreamy, whimsical imperfections of the hand-drawn and painted artwork and architecture inspired me then and continue even now as I design homes for a living on Home Town.”

She tapped her friend Adam Trest to illustrate, describing their partnership as going “back over a decade,” with projects both professional and personal. The mother-of-two added, “I feel that my words and his art are the potion that will bring the house to life for young readers in vivid, whimsical color.”

“The Lantern House” will be released on May 24, 2022.

The Newest ‘Home Town’ Spinoff Will Premiere in 2022

The latest spinoff in the “Home Town” franchise, “Home Town Kickstart,” will also premiere in 2022. After the success of “Home Town Takeover,” the Napiers will support a star-studded lineup of HGTV talent as they help revitalize six new communities.

“The network’s popular experts” joining the couple include Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project;” Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block;” Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab,” according to a press release.

“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” Erin said in a press release. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

The series will be presented in partnership with People Magazine, which will share additional details on the town and its residents.

