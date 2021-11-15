Erin Napier Reacts to Husband Ben Being Named One of People’s ‘Sexiest Men Alive’

When People magazine released its 2021 “Sexiest Men Alive” issue, HGTV fans found “Home Town” star Ben Napier on its list. Word of the honor soon got to his wife and co-star, Erin, who rushed to get a copy.

“Twitter just told me my husband is one of the @people sexiest men alive so I went to the pharmacy in my glasses and Christmas pajamas and house shoes and told the women behind the counter what I was looking for, because my husband is in the Sexiest Man Alive issue,” Erin wrote on Instagram. “They nodded, but for sure thought I was a crazy person.”

While she told the woodworker, “Way to go,” she noted, “You are married to the craziest woman at CVS!”

Ben played along, quipping in her comments, “Babe, my eyes are up here…”

The father-of-two rose to fame alongside his wife thanks to their hit show, “Home Town,” where they renovate houses in Laurel, Mississippi. The show’s success spawned spinoffs, including “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop,” “Home Town Takeover” and the upcoming, “Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE.”

Together they share daughters Helen and Mae.

As fans shared their excitement, Ben wrote in his Instagram Story, “My mama always said I was her handsome boy!!!” He later mused, “Slim pickings!! Or Big pickings???”

At dinner, Helen said, “daddy you’re so handsome, but not as handsome as Elliott.” 4 hours later, found out I’m in the @people magazine sexiest men list… take that Elliott. pic.twitter.com/igsYRTW6g0 — Ben Napier (@scotsmanco) November 13, 2021

His daughter Helen may not be so easily impressed. The 38-year-old revealed on Twitter, “At dinner, Helen said, ‘daddy you’re so handsome, but not as handsome as Elliott.’”

Ben shared a gif of the beloved character from “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” adding, “4 hours later, found out I’m in the @people magazine sexiest men list… take that Elliott.”

HGTV Announced ‘Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop’

Up next for the newly minted sex symbol is the season premiere of “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” on December 19, 2021. HGTV also recently announced its holiday lineup, featuring a Santa suit-clad Ben in “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop.” It will premiere on December 26, 2021, at 10 p.m.

HGTV provided the following synopsis:

“In ‘Home Town: Ben’s Workshop,’ master woodworker Ben Napier shares his expertise in craftsmanship and carpentry with celebrity guests who help him build iconic wood projects at his workshop in Laurel, Mississippi. Now in the holiday-themed special, ‘Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop,’ Ben will get holly jolly when he welcomes father-daughter duo Captain Sig and Mandy Hansen from Discovery Channel’s ‘Deadliest Catch’ to make special wood creations just in time for Christmas, including a brand new mantle for the workshop that honors the Hansens’ Norwegian heritage. Mandy also will work with Ben’s wife and Home Town co-star Erin to give the shop a seasonal overhaul. In addition, Ben will team up with dancer and TV personality Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, Allison Holker Boss, host of ‘Design Star: Next Gen,’ to build an interactive wall display for a local children’s center play space. To further spread holiday cheer, tWitch and Allison will deck the halls of the children’s center with Erin in preparation for a special celebration.”

Filming on Season 6 of ‘Home Town’ Underway

Filming on the upcoming season of “Home Town” is already underway, as Erin revealed on Instagram. She wrote, “day one of season SIX! thank you so much for watching so we get to keep making this very special show together. thank you times a million!!”

Discovery announced in a press release that the new season will premiere on December 26, 2021. It added that season 5 of the series garnered more than 31 million views.

