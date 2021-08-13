Ben & Erin Napier Reveal What They Feel Being Southern Represents

As fans of “Home Town” are aware, famed home renovators, Ben Napier and his wife Erin are proud Laurel, Mississippi residents. In a 2018 interview with Qolture, alongside her husband, Erin shared that she is a Mississippi native.

“I grew up five minutes outside the city limits of Laurel, on my family’s farm. I had never lived anywhere else before going to college. My days were spent working on art projects with mama, or building tents with my grandparents, or exploring parks in town,” said the 35-year-old.

While speaking to Qolture, Ben also noted that he has Mississippi roots, and his family “lived in Collins, Mississippi, when [he] was first born.” He explained, however, that as a “United Methodist minister’s family, [they] moved around a lot.” The HGTV star told the publication:

I finished high school in North Carolina before attending Jones County Junior College. After meeting Erin, we decided to go to Ole Miss together. We both graduated in 2007.

The Napiers Discussed Having a Southern Background in July 2021

During a July 2021 interview on the “Biscuits & Jam” podcast, the Napiers talked about being Southern. The host of the podcast, Sid Evans, asked the couple “what does it mean to you to be Southern.” Ben immediately responded that “to be Southern is to be where my people are from.” The father-of-two then explained that while he has an appreciation for North Carolina, “it is not where [his] people were from.”

“And I love North Carolina, it is one of my most favorite places to visit, it’s one of the most beautiful states in our country but Mississippi is where my family’s from. This is our home,” asserted Ben.

He went on to say the Mississippi represents his “grandmother’s brownies, swimming in the creek, [and] playing with [his] brothers.” Erin then noted that she believes having a Southern background “means being great storytellers.” She asserted that “even the bad ones are pretty good,” and shared that her mother, Karen Rasberry, “is this incredible writer.”

“I guess I inherited some of that. But the storytelling, you know? We have the best writers, everybody knows it,” shared the graphic designer.

Erin Napier Also Spoke About Her Southern Roots in 2019

The Napiers also talked about their Southern roots during a 2019 appearance at the Liberty University Convocation. Erin attributed living in the South as the reason she and Ben often implement used materials during their home renovations.

“The thing is that people love about our show is they’re like you’re so scrappy and I love that. You guys save and reuse and repurpose and do it yourself. And the reason we do that is because we’re Southern,” said Erin. “It’s like our mamas would whip us if we threw away perfectly good cabinets. But I think that’s the thing that makes people instinctively Southern is taking whatever modest thing you have like pork belly and making it something delicious. Do you know what I’m saying? Like that is where Southerners really shine.”

She then noted that Mississippi does not have the best economy.

“We are the poorest state in the country but that doesn’t make us the least valuable. I think it makes us the most industrious,” asserted the HGTV star.

