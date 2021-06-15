Ben Napier’s Celebrity Crush Sends Gift for New Daughter

Home Town star Erin Napier revealed on Instagram that her husband’s childhood crush sent them a gift for their new daughter, Mae.

Pointing out that Ben Napier’s “first crush is very thoughtful,” the new mom shared a photo of what appears to be a baby blanket in her Instagram Story. The hand-knitted present comes complete with a “Made Especially for you by Vanna White” label.

The craftsman backed up his wife on his Instagram, sharing the post and thanking the Wheel of Fortune co-host.

The Napiers, who renovate homes in their town of Laurel, Mississippi for their HGTV show, announced the birth of their second child on May 28. They are also parents to Helen, 3.

Mae’s Name Was Spoiled by the Napier’s Friend Chris Sullivan on ‘This is Us’

White is not the only famous friend of the Home Town stars. Shortly after welcoming Mae, Erin revealed on Instagram that This is Us actor Chris Sullivan included their daughter’s name as an easter egg on the hit show.

“An Easter egg from our friend @sullivangrams: earlier this year on @nbcthisisus, Kate and Toby were at the hospital awaiting their baby,” Erin captioned a screenshot of the episode. “Our friend Chris, who plays Toby, was writing down ideas for the baby’s middle name and he snuck Mae (and her middle name!) in there to see if we would spot it when we watched the episode.”

Erin told People that Mae is named after her aunt, but the couple has kept her middle name under wraps. However, based on the names listed, fans made their guesses.

Two popular guesses were “Mae Louise” and “Mae Elizabeth.”

An unlikely fan-favorite was Foggy. When one fan joked, “No doubt Foggy was a close 2nd choice,” the actor responded, “Wouldn’t that be a great name?!”

The Napiers Kept the Pregnancy a Secret for Nearly 8 Months

The Napiers surprised fans when they announced to People that they were expecting their second child in April after keeping the pregnancy a secret for nearly eight months.

As Erin noted on Instagram, Mae “made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now.”

The couple revealed they were most excited for Helen to have a sibling. As Erin wrote on Instagram before Mae’s birth, “Siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive. And we wanted that for Helen. Someone to stand with her when we can’t someday.”

Ben echoed the sentiment on his Instagram account, writing, “I grew up with built-in best friends. My 3 brothers and I speak our own language and know the dance when it’s time to move a piano into a house together. Helen will have that with her little sister.”

Before welcoming children, Erin’s battle with a perforated appendix left scar tissue that left the couple unsure if they could have children. But as Ben ended his Instagram post, “I would’ve been happy with just the 2 of us, or just the 3 of us, but I can’t wait to see the 4 of us.”

For now, the parents are taking a break after filming Home Town: Takeover to celebrate their new family of four.

