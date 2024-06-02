Ben Napier Suits Up For Off-Season Celebration

HGTV’s Erin and Ben Napier are eager for any opportunity to express their creativity and are teaching their daughters Helen and Mae to do the same.

In a June 1 Instagram post, Erin revealed that their youngest daughter had put Erin and Ben’s creative muscles to the test with one particular request for her Spring birthday. “Our tiny baby is THREE and all she wanted was a Christmas party, so we made Christmas cookies and lit Christmas candles, brought a little potted tree with ornaments on the porch and grilled hot dogs, blew up a waterslide in the yard and listened to Bing Crosby 🌞🎄🎅🏻 #maeday,” Erin captioned her post.

Photos from Erin’s post showed off the birthday cake, adorned with fresh berries and the frosting message, “Mae is 3!” as well as a shot of Ben donning a Santa suit and smiling next to Mae.

Fans Wish Little Mae a Happy Birthday

Fans flocked to Erin’s comment section to share both their birthday wishes for Mae and their reactions to her Christmas-themed party.

“You make childhood feel limitless and full of whimsy. . . As it should be! 👏 👏,” one user wrote to Erin.

“Love this! In April, my son turned 3 and he INSISTED on having a Halloween birthday party, he still talks about it everyday,” another fan added, relating to the holiday-themed birthday trend.

“How cute is that?? Happy 3rd birthday Mae!! Hope she had a beautiful day!! Ben made the best Santa Claus!! ❤️ ❤️ 🎂,” another user added.

“It hard to believe that she’s already 3 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ 🥳 🎁 🎂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEET MAE ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” a fourth fan wrote.

Mae’s Christmas soirée wasn’t the first time Erin and Ben got to exercise their party-planning prowess, as they shared a glimpse into their older daughter Helen’s 6th birthday party in January 2024. Hosted at the local park, Helen’s party included a full leopard theme, with a leopard balloon and leopard-spotted cake.

Erin revealed her secret to a simple-yet-successful children’s birthday party in the comments of her January post, writing, “for a great birthday party, make an ugly but tasty themed homemade cake, get a balloon that provides the ‘theme,’ blow that balloon up at the dollar store, get a CFA nug tray and a bluetooth speaker with a very good playlist that the grown ups dig, tell everyone to meet up somewhere free and outdoors so they can go wild, BOOM rave reviews from the birthday girl: ‘this was the best day of my life!!!!’ cost: nug tray and 3 balloons. follow me for more lifestyle tips.”

Ben & Erin Napier Ended the ‘Home Town’ Season on a Christmas Tree Farm

The timing of Mae’s birthday party couldn’t have been more perfect, as it coincided with the season 7 part 2 finale of “Home Town”, which aired on May 26. In a post from the day, Erin and Ben confirmed that she and Ben’s last project of the season would be “a family home on a Christmas tree farm, transformed and opened up.”

While “Home Town” fans may have to wait for new episodes to air, they shouldn’t have to wait too long, as the Napiers have already confirmed that filming is underway for season 8.

