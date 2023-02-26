PHOTO: Ben Napier Takes Daughters Fishing

HGTV host Ben Napier has been spending a lot of quality time with his daughters, Helen (5) and Mae (1), this weekend. The “Home Town” co-host shared a February 25 Instagram post of his two little girls standing at the end of a dock, facing away from the camera, with fishing poles cast in the water.

“Pretty good Saturday so far. Helen caught her own supper and Mae didn’t fall in,” Ben captioned the post.

Ben’s wife and HGTV co-host Erin commented on the photo, astounded by how much their daughters have grown over the years, writing, “ughhh why doesn’t helen have baby legs anymore? this picture is broken take it back”.

Erin’s mother, Karen Rasberry, also commented on how much Helen has grown since she was born, both physically and mentally, writing, “I sit back and find myself in awe of Helen all the time. She’s smart, athletic and beautiful. And her vocabulary fascinates me. How did she learn so many words in just 5 years?”

Erin & Ben Napier Won’t Let Their Daughters Have Smartphones

One contributing factor to Helen’s advanced vocabulary may be that she has no smartphone access. Country Living reported in January 2023 that Erin shared a clip of Kate Winslet in an interview discussing not allowing her children on social media. Shortly after, the HGTV host shared an Instagram post of her own explaining her views on social media and smartphones in her children’s lives.

“[Ben and I] and all our closest friends have made an agreement that until our kids are grown, they won’t have smart phones bought on our dime. That way, they can’t say ‘but all my friends have one,'” Erin wrote, “Is it mean to keep them from communicating with smart phones? I don’t care. I’m also keeping them from finding a distorted picture of who they think they need to be, porn, hate, the criticism of strangers. Childhood is so short. We’re gonna savor every last second of our girls’ that we can.”

Many fans supported Erin and Ben’s decision, with one follower commenting, “As a high school teacher who competes against devices for my students’ attention every day, and a mother of 4 teenagers, I agree with your choice. It’s not just social media, it’s what the constant use of phones/screens is doing to our kids’ brains.”

Ben Napier Also Did a Movie Night With Helen & Mae

Ben’s fishing outing with his daughters was just one part of their weekend together. In a February 24 Instagram post, the woodworker shared photos of him and his two children watching the 1966 Western movie, “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly” starring Clint Eastwood.

“Friday night westerns with my girls,” Ben captioned his post.

Fans took to Ben’s comment section to share their own memories of family movie nights. One fan wrote, “Movies with my Dad, either home or at the theater, are some of my most precious memories!! Campy sci-fi in our bathrobes with a huge Tupperware container of buttery popcorn, in the basement family room…”

“One of the few great memories is watching westerns with my dad. ❤️” another fan commented.

READ NEXT: Erin Napier Shares Photos of Her Childhood Home