Ben Napier Declares ‘War’ Against Property Brothers

With shows like “Rock the Block”, “Brother vs. Brother”, and “Battle on the Beach”, HGTV stars are known to engage in some friendly competition, and “Home Town” co-host Ben Napier is taking things to a new level.

After Napier shared a July 1 photo of himself and his “Home Town” partner and wife Erin Napier in matching Chris Stapleton t-shirts (the duo are fans and friends of the famous country singer), Property Brother star Jonathan Scott commented, “Perfectly acceptable outfit to celebrate Canada Day!” and Ben chimed in with his own response, writing, “well, looks like we are going to war! Brothers vs brother”.

Canada Day takes place on July 1 each year, and Jonathan Scott is not the only HGTV star to celebrate, as fellow Canadians Bryan and Sarah Baeumler each marked the occasion with Instagram posts showing off time spent with their children enjoying the country’s sprawling nature.

Biggest HGTV Scandals Over the Years

Although the Napier-Scott feud was created in jest over Instagram, over the years HGTV stars have caught heat for various reasons. In April 2022, Us Weekly reported on some of HGTV stars’ biggest controversies, and Scott made the list.

According to the outlet, in 2016, Scott was allegedly involved in a bar fight based on security footage from a local Fargo, North Dakota, establishment, which showed the “Property Brothers” star being placed in a chokehold by the bouncer. Scott did not face any charges, as the city attorney later stated, “Upon review of the police report and associated evidence, I found there was not sufficient evidence to establish a violation of either simple assault or disorderly conduct.”

RadarOnline reported that Scott’s side of the story made it into his and his brother Drew Scott’s 2017 book, “It Takes Two: Our Story”, with Jonathan writing, “I’m not one to start a fight, but I admit there’s a part of me that enjoys it once I’m in one, because you’d better believe the person has it coming if I got pushed that far. It’s a hot button for both of us when people are being attacked unfairly.”

Scott then claimed that soon after his party had entered the Fargo, North Dakota bar and ordered their drinks, a security guard yelled “get the f*** out, lights up!” and kicked his party out of the bar, leading to the scuffle caught on camera.

Erin & Ben Napier Presented an Award to Chris Stapleton

With their HGTV success, the Napiers have found themselves making quite a few famous friends. In Ben’s most recent Instagram post, the duo are wearing their matching Chris Stapleton shirts in front of their Jeep Grand Wagoneer which they purchased from the set of “This Is Us” thanks to the help of their friend and “This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan. The Napiers visited Sullivan in New York City while he was in the Broadway show “The Thanksgiving Play” in April 2023.

Another opportunity the Napiers landed thanks to their “Home Town” success was the chance to present at the Country Music Awards in November 2022. Ben and Erin gave out the award for Male Vocalist of the Year and were lucky enough to give it to their friend Stapleton, who took home his 6th win at the Fall ceremony.

Another one of the couple’s famous friends, Drew Barrymore, helped Erin secure a dress for the ceremony, connecting her with the fashion brand Marchesa who supplied her a gown for the red carpet event.

READ NEXT: Mina Starsiak Hawk Brought to Tears Over Recent Life Changes