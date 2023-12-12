Ben Napier Explains What His Doctor Told Him Prior to His Weight Loss

HGTV star Ben Napier has been through a major physical transformation in the past year. In March 2023 his wife and “Home Town” co-host Erin Napier shared an update that he had lost 65 pounds since beginning his weight-loss journey.

Now, in a December 8 interview with The Messenger, the “Home Town” couple sat down and Ben spoke about what spurred his transformation.

“Everybody’s always trying to do better and live better. And to me it was not that big of a deal. I did an interview where my shirt was ill-fitting and that was like, ‘Ooh.’ My doctor wanted me to go on blood pressure medicine. I didn’t want to do that. So I started losing weight. And then there were little things that happened along the way, one of them being surgery.”

Ben Napier’s Shoulder Surgery Played a Role in His Weight Loss

Ben started building a home gym in early March 2023 as Erin confirmed in an Instagram post at the time, however her husband was already dealing with a torn rotator cuff, Erin wrote in her post’s caption. By March 30, Erin shared another post confirming that Ben had been through surgery to repair his rotator cuff, shave off a bone spur, and trim the cartilage in his left shoulder.

In his Messenger interview, Ben confirmed that this shoulder surgery, though already months into his fitness journey, served as inspiration for him to keep going and work on losing weight.

“I started going to rehab for it In December [before the surgery],” Ben told the outlet. “In January, my therapist told me to quit lifting weights and when you’re a big guy, like if you’re a big chubby guy and you got a big chest and big shoulders and big arms, you can carry it. But the idea of not lifting weights made my vanity kick in again and I was like you’re gonna be a big guy with skinny shoulders and skinny arms. So I really started trying to lose weight.”

Ben’s hard work in the gym paid off, as Erin has shared multiple updates of her husband along the way, with one being in July 2023, where she wrote in an Instagram caption, “@scotsman.co got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in march so he could sleep better on his back and lower his [blood pressure]. mission accomplished 🔥.”

Erin & Ben Napier Returning to HGTV With ‘Home Town Holidays’

While Ben and Erin are in the midst of filming season eight of “Home Town”, the couple will be back on HGTV screens sooner rather than later. The network announced in November 2023 that the couple would be appearing in a one-off special “Home Town Holidays”.

The special is set to air on Sunday, December 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern and will follow Ben and Erin as they travel around Laurel, Mississippi, gifting past clients of theirs from the first seven seasons of “Home Town” with special handmade presents for the holidays.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for “Home Town” to return after the holidays, as season seven part two begins airing new episodes on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

