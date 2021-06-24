How HGTV Star Ben Napier Got His Father-in-Law’s Approval

“Home Town” stars Ben and Erin Napier tied the knot in 2008 after four years of dating. The couple spoke about their relationship during a recent interview on the “At Home With Linda & Drew Scott” podcast. Erin noted that she had met Ben during her first year at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Mississippi. For a couple of months, the college students admired each other from afar and had a few brief encounters on campus. Their relationship eventually turned romantic when Erin had the opportunity to interview Ben for the school’s yearbook.

“The yearbook [had] to decide on the ten most interesting people on campus to do a feature on and everybody raise[d] their hand and they’re like, ‘Ben Napier, love that guy, we got to do a story on him,’” recalled the 35-year-old.

Erin, who had a “huge crush on Ben,” volunteered to “head that story up.” According to the HGTV star when they met up “to talk about the story,” her now-husband asked for a hug, which made her “so nervous.” Erin then revealed that “six days” after that encounter, they “decided [they would] get married.”

During the Interview, Ben Spoke About First Meeting His Father-in-Law

While speaking to Linda and Drew, Ben explained that five days after the yearbook interview, he met Erin’s father, who had previously never taken a liking to his daughter’s suitors.

“My dad looks like Harrison Ford. He’s tough, he’s tough, ya’ll. And he hated every guy I was ever even friends with,” said Erin.

The mother-of-two revealed that Ben surprisingly managed to impress her father upon their first meeting.

“He met Ben and instantly loved him. And that has never, ever, ever happened. My mom instantly loved him too,” said Erin.

She went on to say that her father approved of her then-boyfriend because he had an understanding of U.S. history. Specifically, he appreciated the fact that “Ben could list all the U.S. presidents in order.”

“My dad was like, ‘That boy’s got some sense,’” said Erin.

Ben Proposed to Erin in 2007

Three years after meeting Erin’s father, Ben asked him for her hand in marriage. According to Southern Living, in the Napiers’ joint 2018 memoir, “Make Something Good Today,” he revealed that he approached her father, who is a medical doctor, at “his office,” located in Laurel, Mississippi. Ben divulged that despite having a good relationship with him, he “felt panic rising up in [him].” Perhaps due to his nervousness, he worded his question in a way that confused his future father-in-law.

“My voice was a little shaky as I cut right to it. ‘Well, I’d like your permission to ask Erin to marry me next Friday, the twenty-first.’ The smile on his face faded into a kind of grimace and he took a beat. ‘That seems soon, don’t you think, Ben?’” wrote the HGTV star. When Ben realized Erin’s father believed he was intending on marrying his daughter that following Friday, the woodworker quickly “explained that, with his permission, [he] would be proposing on the twenty-first.” With that clarification, the doctor gave Ben his blessing, and he proposed to Erin at a local bookstore. The couple married a year later and are now parents to two children, Helen and Mae.

