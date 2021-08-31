Ben Napier Shares Sweet Message in Celebration of Erin’s Birthday

Since 2016, Erin Napier and her husband Ben have starred on the HGTV show “Home Town.” Erin celebrated her 36th birthday on August 30. The beloved interior designer shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebration on Instagram. In the first picture, the mother-of-two posed with Ben, who she wed in 2008. The following photo showed the couple sharing a kiss. The third snap featured a pan of lasagna and pieces of garlic bread on a baking sheet. The final picture consisted of Ben and their eldest daughter, Helen, 3, making what appears to be birthday decorations.

“I’m so lucky to have this family for my birthday [36 emoji] [face with party horn and party hat emoji] thank you for making me feel so special every day of my life, @scotsman.co #mama’s lasagna,” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few fans flocked to the post’s comments section to shower Erin with birthday wishes.

“I hope your day is super extra magical!” wrote one Instagram user.

“Happy birthday! Wishing you continued success, love and happiness throughout your life,” added another social media user, along with a red heart emoji.

“Happy birthday honey you have a beautiful family,” commented a different fan.

“Beautiful family and a beautiful woman!! Every year brings us all the more journeys to learn from. Happiest of Happy Days!! [pink heart emoji] [wine glass emoji] [party popper emoji] [palm tree emoji]” chimed in a fourth commenter.

Ben Napier Also Took to Instagram to Celebrate His Wife’s Birthday

Ben also took to Instagram to celebrate his wife’s birthday. The post, uploaded on August 30, featured three Polaroid photos. In the first image, Erin posed with Helen and the couple’s other child Mae, who was born in May 2021. The second photo showed Erin bottle-feeding their 3-month-old daughter. The third Polaroid consisted of Erin standing next to Ben with her hand on his chest.

“Happy birthday to my dream girl. You say that I’m the fun one, but you’re the one that we all want to snuggle with. Polaroids by Helen and me,” wrote Ben in the post’s caption.

Erin was quick to comment on Ben’s post.

“[Pleading face emoji] oh Ben!” wrote the graphic artist in the comments section.

The Couple Spoke About Their Relationship in 2019

The HGTV stars have been in a relationship since 2004. While speaking at the Liberty University Convocation in 2019, the couple shared how they got acquainted with each other. Ben recalled first seeing Erin “in the cafeteria” during their “first week of college” at Jones County Junior College. He noted that he was captivated by her, specifically her signature short haircut. After a few encounters, she interviewed him for the school’s yearbook during their “sophomore year of college.”

“The yearbook staff [had] to decide the 10 most interesting people to feature in the yearbook and who is it going to be and everyone raise[d] their hands and [said] Ben Napier that guy is awesome,” recalled Erin.

The mother-of-two shared that she volunteered to “head up the story” because she was romantically interested in Ben.

“So he comes to the yearbook room to talk about the story and then we’re inseparable for six days and decide that we’ll get married, six days later,” revealed Erin.

