Ben Napier Shares Rare Family Photos From Group Outing

HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier pride themselves on being “old school,” and Ben gave some more proof of his old-school ways in a June 30 Instagram post. “#35mm photos from a Covid camping trip. Film captures it better than phones. What are your favorite campgrounds!?!?!” Ben wrote in the caption of his post, which featured campground candids of Erin and their oldest daughter, Helen. While the Napiers are usually very careful about showing their daughters, or their faces, on social media, Ben included a distant shot of Helen smiling while Erin pulled her along in a wagon.

Although the exact time of their camping trip is unknown, it took place before the Napier’s had their second daughter, Mae, in May 2021, as Ben went on to write, “Our little Mae is finally old enough that we are ready to start camping again! We don’t like “resort” style camping. We like picturesque with privacy. I don’t want to be able to see into my neighbors camper. Shade is a plus also! #rvliving #rvcamping #campground #campvibes.”

Fans React to Ben Napier’s Camping Photography Skills

Fans loved seeing Ben’s photos, and took all their thoughts, and even some questions, to the comment section.

“Covid camping trip?” one user asked, with Ben responding, “campgrounds stayed open during Covid. We traveled every weekend. Cooked and ate outside.”

“I know where that is and it is the spot. Thanks for not giving it away. 👊🏼,” one fan wrote, noting that Ben did not disclose his and Erin’s campground of choice in his post. “we love it, there!!” the “Home Town” star replied.

“Do you develop your own film? I have an old Minolta XG-7 that I burned quite a few rolls of film with back in the 80’s and 90’s. That camera took the best pictures,” another user wondered, with Ben admitting, “nah, I send it off.”

“I wouldn’t want to see in someone else’s camper either. Privacy is where it’s at. I wouldn’t go camping to talk to people lol, but rather to not talk to anyone but family. However, I don’t know how you guys do it because you’re HGTV famous! Hats and sunglasses help lol,” another user suggested.

Ben & Erin Napier’s Airstream Was a Gift From Chris Stapleton

Ben and Erin’s airstream trailer was featured heavily in Ben’s photos. In a December 2020 video for the HGTV YouTube channel, Ben and Erin revealed that their trailer (named “Jolene” after the famous Dolly Parton song) was a gift from a country music superstar.

“Chris and Morgan Stapleton, country music stars from Nashville,” Ben said, with Erin adding, “And we were at a concert a couple of years ago. They invited us backstage and now our families have become really close, and they gave us their airstream, and I can’t wait to show Helen America.”

The Napiers’ friendship with the Stapletons has remained strong, and in November 2022, Ben and Erin got the chance to present the award for Male Vocalist of the Year at the Country Music Awards, which just so happened to go to Chris Stapleton.

