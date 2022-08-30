Ben Napier Shows Off ‘Skills’ in ‘Girl Dad’ Post

HGTV’s Ben Napier is embracing his life as a girl dad in an Instagram post on August 27, 2022.

“Braiding Barbie hair. #dadskills #girldad,” the “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” host captioned a photo of his onlooking daughter as he took over the doll’s hairdressing.

Ben shares two daughters – Helen, 4, and Mae, 1 – with his wife and co-star Erin. The couple rose to fame on “Home Town,” renovating houses in their community of Laurel, Mississippi.

His followers were quick to commend the woodworker, with one fan writing, “Every time I think I can’t adore that man more, you go and post something like this!!! Nothing sweeter than a girl-dad at work! [heart emoji]”

“Would you happen to have availability for a Barbie Brazilian blowout on October 16th?” another fan quipped. “Thank you.”

Erin praised her husband in an Instagram post for Father’s Day, calling him “the greatest daddy our girls could ever imagine, who nurtures them and teaches them in every small and important way, who is gentle and strong and listens and is always trying so hard to understand all the female emotions flying through this house.”

Ben ‘Cried More Than Anyone’ Taking Helen to Her 1st Day of School

Helen turned to her dad for a recent milestone: her first day of school.

Sharing a photo of walking hand-in-hand with a backpack-clad Helen, Ben wrote on Instagram, “Helen requested bacon, bagels, and croissants for the first day of school. so, i got her bagels and croissants from NYC, and bacon from Keens. then i cried more than anyone taking her to school.”

Erin assured commenters, “she loved it! We all survived!” But, as she revealed on her own Instagram, Helen took a couple of reminders of home just in case.

“She took one of Ben’s hankies and sprayed my perfume on it in case she needed us and Old Bear held her hand when we had to let go of it,” the 37-year-old host wrote. “Being a parent is hard, awful, bliss.”

The Napier Girls Were on Hand for the ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2 Announcement

The Napier girls were on hand when their parents surprised the town of Fort Morgan, Colorado. Ben and Erin are joining forces with “Fixer to Fabulous” stars Dave and Jenny Marrs for “Home Town Takeover” season 2.

Ben marked the occasion on Instagram, writing, “Yesterday was the big announcement about #hometowntakeover season 2! Here’s some shots of our girls right after we surprised the town, and a few shots of their view. We don’t know if they get how big of a deal this is, but we hope they’re proud.”

The six-episode season is slated to premiere in early 2023, HGTV announced. The series will follow the two couples as they “join forces to mobilize and inspire more HGTV expert stars and residents to tackle renovation projects across homes, local businesses and community spaces, amplifying the town’s charm and building community pride.”

The series premiered in May 2021, following the Napiers as they worked to reinvigorate Wetumpka, Alabama. They revisited the town in the special, “Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now?”

