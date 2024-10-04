HGTV Stars Left Heartbroken by Hurricane Devastation

HGTV star Ben Napier posted a heartfelt message to social media after Hurricane Helene tore through the United States and caused catastrophic flooding in places like North Carolina.

“Growing up, the Smokies of western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee were heaven for my brothers and me. The first vacation I can remember was to this part of our great country. I went to church camp at @lakejunaluska every summer, and continued as a youth minister. This place is a part of mine and @erinapier’s love story,” he captioned an Instagram post that he and his wife, Erin Napier, shared jointly on September 29.

“If you’re looking for ways to give, I’ve setup several links in my stories. These people are all helping with efforts in the area,” he added.

The Napier family, including their two daughters, currently call Mississippi home.

Some of the places that Ben Napier has listed on Instagram include Manna Food Bank, Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry, and Mountain Projects.

Fans Reacted to Ben Napier’s Post & Many Thanked Him for Helping Out

With much of the focus of Hurricane Helene on the state of Florida, some people didn’t realize just how bad the storm was for folks a bit further north. More than 8 inches of rain fell in some areas and up to a foot in others, per CBS News. One town in particular, Busick, received a total of 31.33 inches of rainfall from the storm.

As residents are left to pick up the pieces, Napier has offered ways for people to help — and many are grateful for his post.

“You are the 1st celebrity I’ve seen mention helping the people of Tennessee and North Carolina. Thank you so much,” one person wrote.

“I’m in Butler TN and the whole region is sad, scary and a devastation! Thank you for your kindness,” someone else added.

“I live 10 minutes from Lake Junaluska in Clyde. It’s devastating. Absolutely horrific. We appreciate your prayers as our community begins to rebuild,” a third comment read.

“Thank you for the links. We were in the area and made it home last night. I can’t explain the devastation and destruction we witnessed trying to get home. We’re safe and sound but so many have lost everything,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Hurricane Helene Was a Category 4 Storm at Landfall

Like Ben Napier, many people have been left shocked by the aftermath of one of the deadliest hurricanes in the United States.

Hurricane Helene formed in the Gulf of Mexico before setting her sights on Florida. Her track seemed dialed in for a few days before she made her way to the Big Bend area of the region, making landfall near Perry, Florida, on September 26, 2024 according to the NOAA.

Hurricane Helene was a category 4 storm with winds of 140 miles per hour. Storm surge was the biggest threat to Florida’s coast, while heavy winds and rain affected other areas.

According to CNN, 128 people had been confirmed dead as a result of the storm as of September 30. The outlet also reports that more than two million people still don’t have power and may not have power for weeks to come.

Clean up efforts have begun in various states affected by Helene and they will continue for months to come.

