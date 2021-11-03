Erin Napier Shares Throwback Photo of Husband Ben

Ben and Erin Napier’s youngest daughter, Mae, takes after her dad. In an Instagram post on November 1, Erin revealed the similarity between the father-daughter duo.

The “Home Town” star shared a baby photo of her husband in a bath. She captioned the post, “Baby Mae! jk, it’s baby @scotsman.co #twins.”

As a family member commented, “Dude. Those Napier genes.”

Fans will have to take Erin’s word. The HGTV stars have not shared their daughter’s face since her May 28, 2021 birth. They are also parents to daughter Helen, 3.

The Napiers announced to People that Mae was born at 8:23 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measuring 19.5 inches. According to the publication, she was named after Erin’s aunt.

“While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have,” they told People at the time. They’re already so in love with each other!”

Erin Has Shared Glimpses of Baby Mae

While her face is never shown, Mae has still made a few appearances on Erin’s Instagram account. Most photos are glimpses at how fast she is growing or sweet snuggles with Ben.

Elaborating on the “#maedays”, Erin shared an update on August 5. She wrote on Instagram, “at a little over 2 months old, mae makes cooing / puppy sounds, eats 5 oz. per feeding, sleeps from 9 pm – 7:30 am and has a nap schedule. i can’t believe we are almost out of the newborn days.”

Then in October, the “Home Town Takeover” host shared a glimpse at life as a working mom sharing a photo holding her youngest child. She wrote on Instagram, “finding our two child back to work morning routine slowly but surely,”

In her comments section, Napier further explained, “helen is a bath lover so while i am doing my hair and makeup and the baby is still asleep, helen plays in the bathtub beside me. That is the secret to our success i think.”

Erin & Ben Napier Are Filming Season 6 of ‘Home Town’

The Napiers are working parents, revealing on Instagram they started filming the upcoming season of their hit show “Home Town.”

Erin wrote on October 4, “day one of season SIX! Thank you so much for watching so we get to keep making this very special show together. Thank you times a million!!”

Premiering in 2016, “Home Town” sees Erin and her woodworking husband renovate houses in their town of Laurel, Mississippi. The success has spurred spinoffs such as “Home Town Takeover” where they traveled to Wetumpka, Alabama to help revive the southern town.

Ben also hosts “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.” According to HGTV’s description of the show, he “shares expertise with celebrity guests to create custom DIY and woodworking projects.”

The network recently announced the show will have a special, “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop,” during its holiday lineup on December 26, 2021, at 10 p.m. “Deadliest Catch” star Captain Sig and his daughter Mandy Hansen will appear, as will Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife Allison Holker Boss.

