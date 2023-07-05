Fans Praise Ben Napier for ‘Magical’ Surprise

HGTV star Ben Napier loves a good joke. According to his “Home Town” co-host and wife Erin Napier, Ben has been spending a lot of time working on one of his latest tricks, which he played on the couple’s daughters Helen, 5, and Mae, 2.

“[Ben] has been spending his free time buying vintage gnomes on ebay and hiding them in the tree hollows in the woods, and the other day he casually said ‘look at that guy in there’ and the girls are FREEEAAAKING OUT Y’ALL. So, big summer plans happening over here,” Erin wrote in the caption of a July 4 Instagram post which included a photo of one of the garden gnomes she referenced tucked away in a tree.

Ben Napier Almost Made a ‘Full Blown Hobbit House’

Fans were delighted to see Ben’s creative surprise for Helen and Mae, and let him know how they felt in the comment section, with messages including, “Oh my goodness! Too cute! Dads think of some pretty magical things ❤️” and “Awesome idea. Such a good daddy. The girls will have such sweet memories of their childhood”.

Ben, in the comment section, shared an idea for a larger-scale vision for his gnomes that he wasn’t able to see through, writing, “We lost a massive hickory tree last week. The trunk was hollow. I was ready to turn it into a full blown hobbit house, but it was on the edge of the forest next to a busy road. A hobbit would never live in that area.” to which Erin jokingly replied, “location location location”.

Other users felt compelled to share their own garden gnome stories, with one fan sharing, “I love that! I live by a large county park with lots of wooded trails and someone has been hiding gnomes and creating little vignettes along the trails for a few years. It’s precious and magical, even the dog began to get into it. Bravo Ben!”

“My parents had a tree on their property that was hit by lightning so it was charred. My mom put up a sun that said ‘beyond this point, there be dragons.’ My nephew, niece and daughter were convinced there were dragons in the woods.” another user commented.

Ben Napier Takes Followers Inside His 4th of July Celebration

On the same day as Erin’s gnome post, Ben shared his own post that gave fans an inside look at how the HGTV power couple were spending their Independence Day on July 4, which he simply captioned, “🇺🇸 #independenceday”.

Ben’s photo slideshow included a selfie of him standing over a pool, several photos of a rack of ribs being cut into and of Ben’s dinner plate with the ribs and other side dishes, and finally a shot of an American flag cake, which uses strawberries, bananas, and blueberries to recreate the red white and blue features of the flag. Throughout the photoset, Ben and others photographed are seen sporting American flag baseball caps.

