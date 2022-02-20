Ben Napier Reveals the Tradition He Does for Wife Erin & Daughter Helen

Every day, Ben Napier leaves a note for his wife Erin. Now, the HGTV has extended the tradition to his oldest daughter, Helen, 4.

“Helen saw Mama’s note and asked me why I didn’t write her one??” Ben wrote in an Instagram post on February 8, 2022. “I guess I’ll be writing 2 every morning until Mae is old enough to want one, and then it’ll be 3. #girldad”

Erin commented on “her cluttered little desk and all her treasures!” When someone responded that Helen’s future spouse will have big shoes to fill, she responded, “I worry no man will measure up.”

Ben and Erin Napier rose to fame renovating homes in their town of Laurel, Mississippi on the show “Home Town.” They also share daughter Mae, 9 months.

Erin shared the daily note Ben left for her on February 8, 2022. Though, this time he had a little help from Helen.

“Helen got a hold of @scotsman.co’s notebook and today’s letter made me lol,” the 36-year-old captioned an Instagram post of the note covered in red marker.

In the note, Ben wrote, “My love for you burns hotter than these flames our daughter drew. I’m guessing its flames. Anyway, I love you a lot!” before signing off with “[Heart] Big”

Erin Napier Revealed Helen’s Sweet Reaction to Her Attempt at a French Braid

Despite repeated tries and watching YouTube videos, Erin Napier revealed in a February 9, 2022, Instagram post that she cannot french braid her daughter’s hair.

“I can paint and I can make pottery but my hands are absolutely unable to braid my daughter’s hair,” the “Home Town Takeover” host wrote. “After trying for 30 minutes, this is what I had done and I was supremely frustrated.”

Her four-year-old then asked to see a picture of the braid.

“She cringed so slightly, raised her hand to touch it, smiled big and said, ‘Oh mommy you did such a good job. It’s still pretty.’ And my eyes watered and I told her I would take it out if she didn’t like it, and she said, ‘No! I love it. It IS a French braid. You’re a good mommy,’” Erin added. “And that’s how you get a caramel milkshake, Helen girl.”

Drew Scott of the “Property Brothers” commented “Amazing!!!” and “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore added “Sweetest!!”

Though, “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel shared a tip at improving Erin’s braiding skills. She wrote, “Try doing the French braid while the hair is wet. Much easier.”

New ‘Home Town’ Spinoff to Premiere in April 2022

The Napiers’ “Home Town” franchise is expanding with the premiere of “Home Town Kickstart” on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

In the upcoming series, the couple will support a lineup of HGTV stars as they help revitalize six new small towns. The chosen communities are Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

“In each episode, HGTV experts will take the lead on three projects for each town: refresh the home of a local hero, revamp a small business and reinvigorate a public space to enhance residents’ quality of life and engender community pride,” according to the HGTV press release.

