PHOTOS: Ben Napier Makes Stunning Piece for His Alma Mater Ole Miss

Since the premiere of their show “Home Town” in 2016, Ben Napier and his wife Erin have been helping members of their hometown Laurel, Mississippi by beautifying their homes and businesses. Ben recently revealed on social media that he worked on a project for the University of Mississippi, where he and his wife received their bachelor’s degrees.

Ben Napier Shared Pictures of His Project on Instagram

The post, uploaded on September 22, featured several pictures of Ben working on a bar top for McCormick’s, a restaurant located in The Inn at Ole Miss. The first two pictures showed the father-of-two sketching out his plan for the project while sitting in his Scotsman General Store & Woodshop in Laurel, Mississippi. The following photo showed him measuring a piece of wood, cutting it with a circular saw, and sanding it with a power tool. The next three pictures featured the famed woodworker customizing the piece with a wood inlay. The last two images showed the final product.

“I meant to post this back in August when we delivered the bar to @mccormicksoxford, but work and babies and life got in the way. Here are a few shots of the top coming together. Still can’t believe how pretty the final piece turned out. Y’all go check it out at the next home game. #hottytoddy #olemiss @olemissalumniassociation @olemiss,” wrote Ben in the post’s caption.

Ben Napier Shared More Information About the Project in a Separate Instagram Post

The HGTV star provided more information about the project in a separate Instagram post, uploaded on August 9, 2021. In the post’s caption, he shared that in 2019, Kirk Purdom “reached out on behalf of the [Ole Miss Alumni Association] asking if [he] could build the bartop for the new [McCormick’s} they were building at [The Inn at Ole Miss].” He noted that he “thought it was funny” he was tasked with making a bar top, as he is “a teetotaler,” meaning he refrains from drinking alcohol. He went on to say that “the idea of getting to build something for [his] alma mater was an honor.” He also noted that the project took so long to complete “because of filming” his HGTV shows, “Home Town,” “Home Town Takeover,” and “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.”

“I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. The 2 slabs came from a pin oak tree near Oxford. The bar rail or ‘bullnose’ is a solid piece of red oak from Pennsylvania. I wanted to use oak as an homage to our beautiful grove,” read a portion of the caption.

Quite a few fans complimented Ben’s work in the comments section.

“It is stunning, Ben! Your legend will live on forever at Ole Miss!” wrote one commenter.

“It’s beautiful, Ben! My son-in-law is an Ole Miss alum so I can personally vouch for the fact that Ole Miss alumni are the very best men! You and he are perfect examples. He and my daughter will stop in and check it out when they are back for a football game. #hottytoddy,” added another Instagram user.

“It is Amazing and What an honor!! Awesome Job [two clapping hands emoji],” shared a different fan.

