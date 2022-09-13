HGTV’s Ben Napier Says He Rocks as a Dad: ‘Parenting Done Right’

Ben Napier is a pretty proud papa these days. HGTV‘s “Home Town” star recently gave fans a glimpse into his life as a dad, sarcastically revealing evidence that he must be doing something right based on his four-year-old’s music preferences.

Napier’s Love of 90s Music is Rubbing Off on Daughter Helen

On September 11, 2022, Ben posted a photo on Instagram of the tunes he and his four-year-old Helen, one of two young daughters he shares with his wife and HGTV co-host Erin Napier, had been rocking out to that day. He was holding a CD of Sheryl Crow‘s 1993 debut album, Tuesday Night Supper Club.

“Headed to the pool, we climbed in our 1999 @chevrolet suburban,” Napier wrote. “Helen reached into the console, pulled out this #compactdisc and said, ‘I want to listen to @sherylcrow.’ This is parenting done right.” Napier added the hashtags #LeavingLasVegas, one of Crow’s hit singles on the album, and #90sGirl.

The Napiers are actually friends with Crow, according to House Beautiful, and the singer appeared on season 1 of “Home Town Takeover” in Wetumpka, Alabama.

Fans loved the throwback post, leaving comments about Helen’s CD selection and their own attempts to influence their kids to become fans of 90s music, too.

Ben liked one comment that read, “Ben, I had the exact same thing happen, but it was my youngest son asking me to play thunderstruck by AC/DC.”

Another wrote, “Definitely good parenting. Now you just need to give her a big round brush to use as her microphone as she sings – I, wanna soak up the sun”

A mom of an older son shared, “Your girl has good taste! I’m dancing with my son at his wedding in October to Sheryl’s version of ‘sweet child of mine’!”

Ben Has Played His Favorite Tunes For Helen Since She Was Born

It’s no surprise that the Napiers’ musical tastes are rubbing off on their preschooler, given that she’s been surrounded by their favorite songs since the day she was born.

Ben made a “Welcome, Baby Helen!” playlist of special songs to play when they brought baby Helen home from the hospital in 2018. The sweet song choices included Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer,” the Temptations classic “My Girl,” and “Everyday” by the Dave Matthews Band.

Over the years, Ben and Erin have both been vocal on social media about their love of music, from Elvis Presley to Sarah McLachlan to their good friends, country artists Morgane and Chris Stapleton.

In 2018, the couple also created a public playlist on Spotify to celebrate the release of their book, “Make Something Good Today.” It includes tunes from many singer-songwriters who were big in the 90s including Ani DiFranco, Lisa Loeb, Norah Jones, and Tori Amos, as well as multiple songs from Irish singer Damien Rice.

Erin is actually a musician who plays guitar and sings, occasionally performing with friends. In fact, in an August 2021 Instagram post, she revealed that she’d been in a band during high school called Sunday’s Maria — named in honor of the “Maria” often mentioned in songs by 90s band Counting Crows. She said they played “a lot of Blind Melon and Alanis Morrissette and Ani DiFranco and Barenaked Ladies cover songs.”