Why Ben Napier Did Not Believe He Would Be a Professional Woodworker

For the past five years, HGTV personalities Ben Napier and his wife Erin have amassed a massive fanbase with their series “Home Town.” As fans are aware, Ben is an expert woodworker and even has a spin-off show, titled “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.”

During a July 2021 interview on the “Biscuits & Jam” podcast, alongside Erin, Ben discussed his career. He explained that since becoming a professional furniture maker, he has become fixated on certain design aspects.

“For me, design and furniture design, specifically, it’s all about balance. Like if you look at something and there is something when you see or at least when I see a piece of furniture that is not very well designed or that is not very well built, there is something — either the legs are too big or the top is too wide,” said Ben.

He went on to say that “one of the first things [he] built is [their] dining room table that [he] absolutely hate[s].” He explained that while it is “a very special and sentimental piece,” crafted from Erin’s “parents old porch columns,” he is unsatisfied with the finished product.

“When I built it I didn’t have all the equipment that I have now and I didn’t have the knowledge of how to do things the way I do now but even as I was building, I was like this doesn’t look right but Erin loved it, which was always the goal anyway. I mean to this day I’m just trying to impress her but then like the legs are so chunky,” said the father-of-two.

Ben Napier Shared That He Did Not Plan on Being a Woodworker

During the “Biscuits & Jam” interview, Ben shared that he did not plan on being a woodworker. He noted that one of the reasons this career path was not initially in his line of sight was because Laurel, Mississippi, where he lives and “Home Town” is filmed, is not known for its woodwork.

“It’s something that I never in a million years would have thought like this is what I am going to end up doing,” shared the 37-year-old. “I think a lot of it is the way that I came to woodworking. Like most people, especially in this part of the country, South Mississippi, it’s not a big furniture world. It’s not a refined woodworking world. And so most people who get into carpentry, they start on the framing side of — they start framing houses or building decks or porches for people.”

Erin noted that Ben “is not a contractor.” Her husband agreed with her assessment and noted that he is “slow.”

“The beautiful thing about a good framing carpenter is that they are so fast, they can have a house framed in a day,” said Ben.

Erin Napier Discussed Ben’s Career in a 2018 Essay

Before pivoting his career to woodworking, Ben worked at a church after graduating from the University of Mississippi. In a 2018 essay for Guideposts, Erin explained that she and her husband “fixed up a second-floor loft in a flatiron building in the historic district,” located in Laurel when they were first married. She noted that “in redoing the place, [Ben] discovered his gift for woodworking.”

“Though he had a job as director of youth ministry for a Methodist church around the corner, that armoire—made from an old door he found in the rafters of my grandfather’s woodshop—was a harbinger of things to come. I would wish for things, and he had the vision to make them happen,” wrote Erin.

She went on to say that she and Ben decided to quit their jobs. Erin then was able to focus her attention on her wedding stationery store and Ben began to be a professional woodworker. The couple was soon contacted by an HGTV producer, who was aware of their home renovation projects.

